This 1930s Gearbox Let You Shift Before You Needed To

The pre-selector or self-changing gearbox may seem like a quaint, quirky, quixotic piece of tech, but in its heyday, it was less taxing on drivers than the non-synchro manual transmissions that were nearly the only alternative. We take for granted how easy cars are to drive in the modern era. Get in, press a button, and off we go. Heck, armies of engineers are working tirelessly to make cars that drive themselves.

In the 1930s, if you wanted to remove one of the many hassles associated with driving — shifting, that is — you could hunt down an old automatic Sturtevant or Owen Magnetic, or you could get a car with a pre-selector gearbox, such as a Cord 812 or Talbot AX65. If you've never operated a pre-selector gearbox (you likely haven't, unless you remember the McKinley assassination), its operation might seem counterintuitive at first. But The Classic Motor Hub shows how straightforward it really is:

The most common pre-selector gearbox is the Wilson design found in Daimlers (the English ones) and Lanchesters, which features a fluid flywheel that acts much like a torque converter. You'll find three pedals, like in any car with a manual, but the clutch pedal is actually the "make it go in the gear I've chosen" pedal. We'll call it the "gear activation" pedal. Starting in neutral with the brake on, shift the gear selector into first. When you're ready to go, release the brake and press the gear activation pedal. You're now in first and can accelerate on your way. To shift into second, put the lever into the next notch, then press the pedal and it'll go into gear. You could put the shifter in second and drive around all day, but it will only shift once you press that pedal.