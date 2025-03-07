Car Companies May Love DCTs, But Dual-Clutch Transmissions Have Disadvantages Too

Dual-clutch automatic transmissions have exploded in popularity over the last two decades. They're used in performance cars of all types, from the Volkswagen GTI and Hyundai Elantra N to the BMW M2 and McLaren 720s. But dual-clutch transmissions have also found homes in normal cars. Hyundai and Kia are big users of dual-clutch transmissions in models like the Kia Seltos crossover and the N-Line versions of the Hyundai Sonata and Elantra.

Automakers use dual-clutch transmissions for good reasons. Compared to a normal automatic a dual-clutch has more than a few benefits, mainly increased acceleration, quicker gear changes and better fuel economy. It took automakers a while to warm up to the idea of the dual-clutch, though. The dual-clutch transmission was invented over 80 years ago by French engineer Adolphe Kegresse, and it wouldn't be until the early 2000s that the dual-clutch would start to get traction with automakers.

Volkswagen was one of the first automakers to bring a dual-clutch transmission to market with the Mark 4 Golf R32. This was followed by other performance models in the late '00s like the R35 Nissan GT-R, Bugatti Veyron and Mitsubishi Evolution X. Despite this use in high-performance vehicles and the obvious performance advantages, dual-clutch transmissions have a few disadvantages as well.