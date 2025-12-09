What's The Difference Between Ruthenium And Iridium Spark Plugs?

The many spark plug types are typically named after precious metals used in their center electrode, ground electrode, or both. Copper plugs are the most affordable and the most basic while iridium plugs have a longer lifespan and are capable of improving combustion, emissions, and fuel economy. In between are platinum spark plugs, which strike a nice balance of cost, durability, service life, and performance. However, iridium beats copper and platinum in corrosion resistance, making it extremely hardy and well-suited for vehicular applications.

The latest innovation in spark plug metals is ruthenium, a rare silver metal belonging to the platinum family and related closely to rhodium, palladium, platinum, osmium, and iridium, too. If any of those rare earth metals sound familiar, it's because some of them are vital elements of your car engine's catalytic converter, namely platinum, rhodium, and palladium.

Like iridium, ruthenium is an extremely sturdy metal and is highly resistant to corrosion. Speaking of which, ruthenium can last even longer than iridium. The latter can keep sparking efficiently for 100,000 miles or more, but ruthenium has a minor advantage in wear resistance and can last up to 120,000 miles.

Niterra North America (NGK) was among the first to commercially debut ruthenium spark plugs in response to the needs of modern engines. But instead of bragging about ruthenium's ultra-long lifespan, NGK's marketing focuses more on ruthenium's high ignitability, a feature that enables it to burn the air/fuel mixture more completely. This results in faster cold starts, smoother and more stable idling, and better throttle response.