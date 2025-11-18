Here's What Makes Laser Iridium Spark Plugs Different From Standard Iridium Plugs

The engine in your car, truck, or SUV can run on either copper, platinum, or iridium spark plugs. You probably heard the hype around iridium plugs and how they manage to deliver solid sparks while lasting up to five times longer than a copper plug. But there are many types of iridium plugs, and their capability depends on the manufacturer. One of the best-known iridium spark plugs is from the Japanese company NGK (now known as Niterra North America Inc.), which makes two types of iridium plugs: Laser Iridium and Iridium IX.

These both have iridium cores that are stronger than both copper and platinum. They also have a higher melting point, making them extremely resistant to wear and corrosion. However, NGK wouldn't file a trademark for Laser Iridium if it weren't any different from Iridium IX. NGK says all Laser Series of iridium plugs are strictly for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) applications, which means that some cars leave the factory with those Laser plugs already in their engines. Despite this, you can get a Laser Iridium spark plug yourself for as little as $10.

Meanwhile, NGK refers to Iridium IX as an "aftermarket performance plug," making it suitable for tuned motors or as an OEM replacement in some stock engines. The difference goes deeper than OEM or aftermarket, since one is capable of lasting even longer than the other.