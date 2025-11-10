What's The Difference Between Copper And Iridium Spark Plugs

The automotive world has evolved in such a way that engines require spark plugs of a specific type. Using the wrong kind can lead to misfires and inefficiency, especially because spark plugs also come in hot and cold varieties. Spark plugs are typically named after the type of metal on their center electrodes, and those with fancy-sounding metals like ruthenium are usually more expensive but have extended lifespans.

The most common and basic type is the copper plug. It has a copper core electrode with a nickel alloy outer casing for improved durability. Copper plugs are widely available at auto parts stores, which is no surprise since they're the most affordable, typically costing $3 to $8 each. Besides the price, copper plugs have a few more merits. They tend to run cooler than other plugs, which makes them ideal for older vehicles with distributor-based ignition systems and turbocharged engines with higher compression ratios.

It all sounds fine and dandy, but there's a reason spark plug technology has moved toward harder, more durable metals like platinum or iridium. Copper plugs are great when new, but they don't last very long, with some cars requiring new plugs every 20,000 to 30,000 miles. Copper is a soft metal, so it can melt and wear out sooner when consistently exposed to intense heat and pressure inside the cylinder head. And when it begins to degrade, plugs can get fouled easily with harmful deposits, causing misfires or a hard-starting engine.