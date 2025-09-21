Here's How Much Platinum Is Actually Inside Your Catalytic Converter

Platinum has been considered a precious metal for a couple thousand years now, with folks in both hemispheres using it to show off their conspicuous consumption since about 700 BCE. This is partly because of how hard it is to find platinum. Sure, most people think gold is rare, but platinum is some 15 to 20 times less abundant than that — unless you know where to look.

It turns out that there is a reliable and relatively easy-to-access supply of platinum that is just there for the taking. The problem is, that supply is located within your catalytic converter, making it easy for thieves to do the taking. And that's the case even though each catalytic converter only contains roughly 3 to 7 grams of platinum.

It doesn't seem like much, but note that the current price for this precious metal is nearly $50 per gram –- more than $1,400 an ounce. When you keep in mind that thieves can remove a catalytic converter from your car in less than a minute, you may not be surprised that one catalytic converter crime ring scored $500 million in just three years. Platinum also isn't the only expensive element hiding in your catalytic converter and waiting to be stolen.