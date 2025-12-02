Republicans Think Car Safety Peaked In The 1980s, Don't Want To Implement Cheap Life-Saving Technology

Republicans want to turn back time on automotive safety all in the name of saving a few bucks. Yes, it seems we've entered the "we've tried nothing and we're all out of ideas!" portion of the affordability crisis. Republicans on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation invited the CEOs of America's Big Three (plus Tesla) last week to face Congress and explain why cars are so expensive. The CEOs in question seem a bit wishy-washy on actually appearing, but the good news is they may not have to since the Republicans have already got their minds made up — cars are too expensive because of safety regulations, they say.

Traffic deaths were going down in the early 2000s and were flirting with the sub-30,000 mark only to spring back up in 2015 right around when cars began to get bigger and heavier overall. Now, over 40,000 Americans die on the road every year, with over three million injured, some of those injured Americans requiring expensive lifelong care. You'd think any developments that could reduce that number would be welcomed, but there's only one number Republicans are interested in: car prices. But would nixing upcoming required safety features really save money for consumers?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Republicans basically believe car safety stalled in the 1980s, when traffic deaths breached over 50,000 at the start of the decadent decade and then came down to the low 40,000s with the introduction of seatbelt laws. Some of this is ignorance of the space — not everyone can be an expert on cars — but it's also a Trump-style attempt at framing the solution as the problem.