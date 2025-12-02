Mercedes-Benz Starts Testing New G-Class Cabriolet As An Early Holiday Gift To Me Specifically

Unlike the first teasers, these photos show the cabrio prototype with the roof up. Aside from the super rare Maybach G650 Landaulet, this will be the first factory G-Class convertible with four doors, and it seems like the doors themselves are shared with a normal G-wagen. With the roof up it has a nearly identical boxy profile and shape to the hardtop G, and it seems I was wrong about there potentially being a quarter window behind the rear doors. There's still a swing-out tailgate with a spare tire, which has the CHMSL mounted on top of it. The soft top has a fairly slim rear window, and camouflage is covering what are probably side windows on the top — actually, it isn't real camouflage on the real-life car, but a piece of camo wrap that has just been photoshopped on for these images, judging by the fuzzy edges and mismatched size between the photos.

Mercedes isn't yet saying which powertrains the new G-Class Cabriolet will get, but this prototype seems to be based on a G550 given the lack of visible exhaust tips and non-AMG wheels; there's a chance this is a G580 EV, but I don't see the little air curtain in the rear fenders that would give that away, and the models otherwise look identical from the rear. The car in the first teaser had the front bumper from an AMG G63. If I were a betting man, I'd say Mercedes will just offer the cabriolet with every powertrain the G-wagen is offered with (though maybe not a diesel), giving buyers the choice of inline-6, AMG V8 or fully electric. As for whether the cabrio will be a limited-production model, I don't think so — but expect it to carry a hefty pricetag. It will be revealed at some point in 2026, likely going on sale by the end of the year.