Mercedes-Benz G-Class' New White Roof Option And Vintage Look Package Bring Retro Style To The (Relative) Masses
Much of my free time (and many work hours, but shhh) is spent perusing various automakers' online configurators, and there are a few specific ones I go back to often, like the excellent and extensive ones that Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini offer. But there's one car that I've spent more hours on the configurator of than any other: the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Over the past few years Mercedes has really ramped up the G-wagen's different cosmetic and personalization options through its Manufaktur division, with dozens of available colors (really an endless number if you want to spend even more money), fun appearance packages and wheel designs, and even things like a cherry wood cargo floor. On my latest perusal of the German configurator — there are even more options than in the U.S., and some next model year things we don't get yet — I noticed two excellent new options that I hadn't yet.
Not only can you now get a contrasting white roof, but there's a new Vintage Look package that brings throwback styling akin to the Stronger Than The 1980s special edition that launched this year. It's my birthday today, so obviously I had to write about this and let the world know the good news.
Who doesn't love a white top?
I'll start with the more simple of the two options. For years now Mercedes has offered a contrasting roof on the G-Class, but only in black: either glossy Obsidian Black or satin Night Black Magno depending on if you've picked a standard or Magno color. In the U.S. the black roof forces you into the Night Package Plus that adds matching black bumpers and fender flares, but in Europe you can get the contrast roof as a standalone option. Now there's the option of having the roof painted in Polar White, which Mercedes says "emphasizes your exclusive sense of style."
It does look very stylish, especially when paired with one of the bright, retro-y colors. There's just something so cool about an SUV with a white roof, especially a boxier one — look at things like the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota FJ Cruiser. For now, you can only get the Polar White roof with a glossy color, but I'm sure Mercedes will eventually come out with a satin version to go with all the Magno colors. I wonder how the G-wagen would look with white fenders and bumpers, too. And the white roof isn't restricted to a specific model, you can get it on the AMG G63 and electric G580 in addition to the normal G.
Retro style without a huge markup
OK, now for the more exciting new option. Back in 2023 Mercedes revealed the 500,000th G-wagen, which had a unique look reminiscent of the earliest models that people were instantly obsessed with. Earlier this year the company launched the Stronger Than The 1980s special edition that brought most of those retro touches to production, but only 460 of them will be made for global consumption, and most of the ones that I've seen for sale have been marked up by like $50,000. Clearly people want the throwback look, thus the new Vintage Look package that's offered on the G450d and G500 in Europe.
The Vintage Look package is based off of the Professional Line exterior design, which has narrower fender flares, mud flaps, headlight stone guards and 18-inch wheels. It also forces you into the basic Night Package that blacks out the grille and some small trim pieces. You can only get the Vintage Look with a gloss paint color, but like on the 1980s edition it gives you bumpers and fender flares in the satin black along with a satin black nose and grille surround, a great nod to older G-wagens. It also gives you a simpler plastic spare tire cover and black mirrors, and you can add on the Professional roof rack and rear ladder as an additional option. Thankfully you can get the white roof with the Vintage Look package, and it also doesn't restrict you to getting the simplest interior, so you can still spec one of the fancy Manufaktur leather packages, but you're stuck with the basic 18-inch five-spoke wheels — I'd have to add some monoblocks.
We don't yet know if these options will be offered on U.S. G-wagens, but given how popular the model is here, and how much demand there is for personalization and nostalgic styling, I'm sure it's only a matter of time.