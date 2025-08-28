Mercedes-Benz G-Class' New White Roof Option And Vintage Look Package Bring Retro Style To The (Relative) Masses

Much of my free time (and many work hours, but shhh) is spent perusing various automakers' online configurators, and there are a few specific ones I go back to often, like the excellent and extensive ones that Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini offer. But there's one car that I've spent more hours on the configurator of than any other: the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Over the past few years Mercedes has really ramped up the G-wagen's different cosmetic and personalization options through its Manufaktur division, with dozens of available colors (really an endless number if you want to spend even more money), fun appearance packages and wheel designs, and even things like a cherry wood cargo floor. On my latest perusal of the German configurator — there are even more options than in the U.S., and some next model year things we don't get yet — I noticed two excellent new options that I hadn't yet.

Not only can you now get a contrasting white roof, but there's a new Vintage Look package that brings throwback styling akin to the Stronger Than The 1980s special edition that launched this year. It's my birthday today, so obviously I had to write about this and let the world know the good news.