Floyd Mayweather Is So Mad A Dealer Charged Him $1.2 Million For A Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, He's Suing

Floyd Mayweather is very good at punching people, and since people love gambling on who can out-punch the other person, he has an insane amount of money. Enough money to buy 100 cars from one dealership, apparently. But if you think all that money means he'll let you get away with overcharging him for a car he wants, think again. In the process of trying to return more than $2 million worth of cars he didn't like, Mayweather reportedly discovered the dealer marked up a Mercedes G-Class by about $500,000 and is now suing the dealer, TMZ reports.

We aren't just talking about any G-wagen, though. The car in question is a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, the ultra-luxury convertible version with a V12 under the hood, portal axles, and a stretched wheelbase to allow for reclining back seats. Mercedes only ever built 99 of them, and while the SUV was never officially offered in the U.S., they reportedly cost somewhere in the $750,000 range when new.

According to Mayweather's lawsuit, he recently bought four vehicles at a cost of about $2.25 million but ultimately decided he didn't like them, so he tried to return them. The dealer reportedly accepted the return of three of the four vehicles but balked at taking back the Maybach. After having his team look into the car more closely, he allegedly discovered that it wasn't quite as original as he'd originally thought, and the dealer may have misrepresented the cost of acquiring the car.