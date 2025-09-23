Floyd Mayweather Is So Mad A Dealer Charged Him $1.2 Million For A Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, He's Suing
Floyd Mayweather is very good at punching people, and since people love gambling on who can out-punch the other person, he has an insane amount of money. Enough money to buy 100 cars from one dealership, apparently. But if you think all that money means he'll let you get away with overcharging him for a car he wants, think again. In the process of trying to return more than $2 million worth of cars he didn't like, Mayweather reportedly discovered the dealer marked up a Mercedes G-Class by about $500,000 and is now suing the dealer, TMZ reports.
We aren't just talking about any G-wagen, though. The car in question is a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, the ultra-luxury convertible version with a V12 under the hood, portal axles, and a stretched wheelbase to allow for reclining back seats. Mercedes only ever built 99 of them, and while the SUV was never officially offered in the U.S., they reportedly cost somewhere in the $750,000 range when new.
According to Mayweather's lawsuit, he recently bought four vehicles at a cost of about $2.25 million but ultimately decided he didn't like them, so he tried to return them. The dealer reportedly accepted the return of three of the four vehicles but balked at taking back the Maybach. After having his team look into the car more closely, he allegedly discovered that it wasn't quite as original as he'd originally thought, and the dealer may have misrepresented the cost of acquiring the car.
And some alleged fraud, as a treat
As Mayweather explained to TMZ:
"I think he took [three] cars back, but his one car he didn't want to take back, which was the [2018] Maybach Landolet. He didn't want to take that back. So I had my team and my business partners do their homework on the car. Come to find out the car was in lawsuits and some parts were changed on the car," Mayweather told us. "He charged me $1.2 million. He told me he paid $1.1. I was okay with that. But then I did my homework. I did my research, come to find out he only paid, if I'm not mistaken, $728,000 for the car. So he beat me out of over half a million dollars."
Apparently, he said he's OK with the dealer making a profit but the roughly $500,000 markup was too much for him to handle. The whole ordeal gets even juicier from there, though, because Mayweather's lawyer also alleges in the suit that the "defendant knew, or should have known, that the Vehicle lacked the required title, odometer, certification, DOT/EPA compliance, customs clearance, and inspection certificates, all of which are material to the legality of the sale." They also called dealership's business practices "fraudulent, willful, and malicious," which they claim entitles them to punitive damages. Mayweather is also reportedly asking for attorney's fees.
Whether this lawsuit will be decided in Mayweather's favor or not still remains to be seen, and unfortunately for anyone hoping for a quick resolution, unless the dealer agrees to settle, it will probably take a while for this lawsuit to work its way through the courts.