Mansour Ojjeh's Bespoke 20-Car McLaren Collection Sold To A Single Undisclosed Buyer
It was revealed last month that the late Monsour Ojjeh's collection of 20 bespoke McLaren cars was up for sale. The former TAG CEO and McLaren shareholder amassed a fleet of custom performance cars before he died in 2021. Specialty car broker Tom Hartley Jnr announced on Wednesday that a buyer has been found. Yes, there's a single undisclosed buyer for the entire collection. The price paid wasn't divulged either, but the collection's value was estimated to be $70 million.
While Hartley stated in the sale announcement that there were record-breaking offers for individual cars, the broker and the Ojjeh family preferred that all 20 cars be sold together. Ojjeh's collection was effectively a rolling McLaren museum that never actually went anywhere and was kept in mint condition with maintenance directed by the automaker itself. Only two of the McLarens were ever driven, a P1 GTR used at McLaren track days and an F1 with 1,125 miles on the odometer.
The collection features the final production McLaren F1
Monsour Ojjeh's McLaren F1 is considered to be the collection's "jewel in the crown." All of the executive's McLarens were the final chassis number of each model, so his F1 is the last ever produced. The iconic supercar was painted in a metallic shade of golden orange called Yquem, a reference to the Château d'Yquem brand of Sauternes wine. The car comes with a set of fitted luggage and its original Autoglym, but I highly doubt that the buyer packs their own suitcases or cleans their own cars. The rest of the collection was painted in Monsour Orange, a shade that McLaren made exclusively for his cars.
McLaren's immediate future is looking very bright. The F1 team's drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris currently have a firm grip on first and second in the world championship standings. A title win would be McLaren's first World Drivers' Championship since Lewis Hamilton's 2008 sophomore triumph. The automaker has already put next season's F1 car up for auction alongside one of the team's 2026 IndyCars and its 2027 Le Mans Hypercar. McLaren probably isn't hurting for cash, as it announced that Mastercard will be the F1 team's title sponsor starting next season.