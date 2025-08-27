Mansour Ojjeh's Bespoke 20-Car McLaren Collection Sold To A Single Undisclosed Buyer

It was revealed last month that the late Monsour Ojjeh's collection of 20 bespoke McLaren cars was up for sale. The former TAG CEO and McLaren shareholder amassed a fleet of custom performance cars before he died in 2021. Specialty car broker Tom Hartley Jnr announced on Wednesday that a buyer has been found. Yes, there's a single undisclosed buyer for the entire collection. The price paid wasn't divulged either, but the collection's value was estimated to be $70 million.

While Hartley stated in the sale announcement that there were record-breaking offers for individual cars, the broker and the Ojjeh family preferred that all 20 cars be sold together. Ojjeh's collection was effectively a rolling McLaren museum that never actually went anywhere and was kept in mint condition with maintenance directed by the automaker itself. Only two of the McLarens were ever driven, a P1 GTR used at McLaren track days and an F1 with 1,125 miles on the odometer.