This LS-Swapped Audi A5 Baja Build Might Be The Funniest Car I've Seen In Beverly Hills

The LS5 was created by MLZ Garage, who are no strangers to wild builds — they've created a Nissan 350Z powered by two Honda K24 motors, and somehow towed this Audi with it. The LS5 was a Baja build project they already had, and they put out a great video showing off the build in progress last month. Originally, the car had Audi's naturally aspirated 3.2-liter V6, but it wasn't powerful or strong enough. Initially they were going to put in a supercharged 3.2-liter V6 from an Audi SQ5, as it seemed like a bolt-in swap, but it didn't work. They ended up swapping in a 6.2-liter LS V8, which ended up being much easier. While there's no more Quattro all-wheel drive, it's up about 200 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque.

While to me it was clearly A5-based, MLZ Garage did change a hell of a lot, and the guy behind the wheel said I was the first person to correctly identify what it was. The LS5 has twelve inches of suspension travel, awesome custom tubular bumpers with off-road lights, a spare wheel and tire sticking out of the trunk, suspension popping out of the hood, and a rooftop tent on top, as they camped in it on the way to and from SEMA. Can I get a "hell yeah, brother" in the chat?