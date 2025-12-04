5 Of The Most Overlooked Cars From The 2010s
It can be difficult to define a car as being overlooked, or underrated. The problem is, pretty much every car on the planet has its own dedicated following of enthusiasts, however small that following may be. To them, that model could never be seen as overlooked.
It's easier to point out cars that are not overlooked, as these are typically hugely popular. Examples would be the best-selling Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y, or the track-taming Nissan GT-R, plus just about anything with a prancing horse on the front. So for this article, we've highlighted cars that are less obvious choices for their segment. And for variation, we've chosen cars from differing segments.
The truth is that overlooked cars are generally overlooked for a reason. They might be lackluster in power, cheaply made, or behind their time even at launch. While factors like this detract from a car's desirability when new, it usually means they are wonderfully affordable later down the road. This is especially true of these models from the 2010s, as the bulk of their depreciation is done. They also sport the right amount of creature comforts, which makes them great for daily driving, even 10 or so years on. So, in no particular order, here's our top five picks of overlooked cars that hail from the 2010s.
Cadillac XTS
The XTS arrived at a confusing yet pivotal time for Cadillac: the 2013 model year. Until then, Cadillac was trudging on with its geriatric image, catering to its faithful elderly community, with many of its models doing little to challenge public perception. They were the stereotypical old person's new car. But by the 2010s, this approach wasn't doing Cadillac's bottom line any favors, so the American automaker made some changes.
A new raft of smart and stylish Cadillac SUVs entered the scene, in addition to high-performance models like the CTS-V wagon, still worth a fortune today. Models like these did a wonderful job of shaking Cadillac's old-school image, but among them sat another, the XTS. This was a V6-powered luxury sedan with front-wheel drive, subdued styling, and a cabin furnished with heaps of real wood and leather, available in all the shades of beige, cream, and brown you could ever ask for.
In other words, the XTS was the last effort of Cadillac's old-school world, and it did little to inspire the buying public of the 2010s. Prices generally sat between $50,000 and $70,000, which placed the XTS directly in the firing line of sporty German marques. Sales were nothing to write home about, and the XTS sort of disappeared at the decade's tail end. Today, though, it's a delightful barge to waft around in, and thanks to being largely forgotten, prices have tanked; you can pick up a smart example in 2025 for around $10,000.
Nissan Titan XD
Full-size pickup trucks are as popular as a cheeseburger and fries in the U.S., so it might be shocking to see one appear in a list of overlooked models. The Nissan Titan XD deserves it, though, having been introduced for the 2016 model year, then sitting largely unchanged for almost a decade. At the same time, big names like the F-150, Silverado, and Ram trucks were constantly evolving, pushing the Titan XD toward its grave with each update and improvement.
Just take a look at its residual values: CarEdge says that after just five years on the road, a Titan XD retains a meager 36% of its original purchase price. It was out of date from the get-go, pushing a naturally aspirated V8 engine when competitors were boasting efficient boosted V6s, and it didn't have the benefit of wearing a big American name on the front. Arguably, it was doomed from the start, and that's why we find it joining this list of overlooked models, despite sitting in one of the market's most competitive segments.
Ford Focus ST
Hot hatchbacks are generally very underrated in today's automotive landscape. Performance SUVs offer heaps of pace and plenty of space, and the world has adopted the segment as the standard go-to, which has left the hot hatch as an underdog for drivers who still want a little snap from their daily commuting tool.
Still, some hot hatchbacks continue to steal attention, such as the revered GR Corolla, and evergreen Golf GTI and R. The Ford Focus ST, however, tends to fly under the radar. America received the third-gen model, which takes motivation from a boosted inline-four, and sends power to the front wheels via a slick six-speed manual transmission. It's good old fashioned Blue Oval fun, and with the Focus' demise recently announced, there is arguably no better time than now to revisit the iconic hatch in one of its most engaging guises.
Sure, an RS is faster, but it's also way more "look at me," and it costs a heap more, too. While a 2017 RS will still set you back around $20,000 (depending on your location), Kelley Blue Book estimates that a smart 2015 model-year ST can easily be secured for less than $10,000. That's used Corolla money for 252 horsepower, Recaro bucket seats, and infinite smiles-per-mile.
Volkswagen Touareg
Just because SUVs are flooding every road in America, it doesn't mean you can't still stand out from the crowd with an overlooked model. For some reason, the Touareg fits this bill perfectly, and while some cars deserve to be overlooked, this capable Volkswagen really doesn't. It uses the same base as the much more expensive and highly rated Audi Q7, and, while it doesn't boast the same premium materials inside, or commanding presence outside, it still stands as a capable option. In 2025, a smart Touareg from the 2015 model year can be had for just $11,067, which also makes it incredibly affordable.
The Volkswagen offers all-wheel drive, plenty of space inside for five adults, up to 64 cubic-feet of cargo space, German reliability (yes, European cars are more maintenance-intensive, but that's not the same as poor reliability), and a smattering of desirable creature comforts, too. Think heated steering wheel, navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a cosseting air-suspension system.
No, it's not an alls-inging, all-dancing AI-powered machine like the latest and greatest efforts from today's automakers, but is that really what anyone wants or needs? Keep your money in the bank, and take a chance on that overlooked and easily forgotten Touareg, it does everything you need it to, and it still looks smart 10 years on.
Fiat 124 Spider
There are some very obvious answers when it comes to buying a cheap and cheerful sports car in 2025, namely Mazda's MX-5 Miata and the twinning GR86 and BRZ offerings from Toyota and Subaru. However, there is one overlooked option that shares much in common with the beloved Mazda, and that's the Fiat 124 Spider.
As standard, the 124 kicked out a humble 160 horses from its boosted inline-four, although a fiery Abarth model was also made available, with an all-important 4-horsepower advantage. Power was sent through a six-speed manual, or optional six-speed auto, and exclusively to the rear wheels. The cabin is simple, driver-focused, and free of excess distractions. All the essentials are there, such as air-conditioning, heated seats, and a 7-inch infotainment system, but not much else.
In other words, it's a proper little sports car, focused solely on delivering heaps of joy on sunny days via your favorite back road. Convertibles and sports cars are hardly a common sight, but still, it's always nice to choose something a little different. The Fiat is exactly that, and the great thing is, choosing one need not break the bank. Kelley Blue Book informs us that even examples in the highest trims from 2020, the final model year, are available for south of $20,000, and cars from the teens are even less. This certainly makes them worth a look as an alternative to the somewhat more obvious choices in this sector.