10 Cheap Daily-Driver Sports Cars That Won't Cost A Fortune To Insure
There are two phrases that will never be mentioned in the same sentence — Bugatti Veyron and low insurance payments. The reason has more to do with the car's price than anything, as it factors into what insurance companies call the replacement cost. At a cool $2.5 million, the Bugatti Veyron is a rare breed when it comes to both price and performance. Each turbo costs $6,400 and the side panels are manufactured from individual pieces of aluminum.
In case you're curious about the insurance, it's at least $20,000 per year. Meanwhile, if you do drive one in public and brave the traffic, the maintenance costs can run even higher. A yearly oil change can run as high as $20,000 as well. It's enough to give even a millionaire pause, but thankfully not every sports car is so expensive to buy new or to insure.
These 10 fun-to-drive vehicles are not only affordable — especially compared to that Veyron — they will not set you back too much each month for insurance. In most cases, you can expect to pay less than $300 per month, and only three of these sports cars cost more than $300 per month to insure. Even the 2025 BMW Z4, arguably the highest performing low cost sports car on our list, is still less than $400 per month to insure.
So what is there to gain? Plenty. These are fun cars to drive with superior handling compared to the typical sedan, with a tight suspension that becomes one with the road on corners. Several come equipped with a manual transmission and one is even a zippy convertible. We've included the price of the car and the average monthly insurance premium; the monthly insurance costs were provided directly by Insurify.
1. 2025 Hyundai Elantra N
The manual option on the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N is a godsend because it turns this nimble little sedan into something that feels much more electrifying. We once noted how the Elantra N can "punch above its weight," and even compared it favorably to the Toyota GR Corolla.
The overall driving impression with the Elantra N is that it is nimble on the road and can handle a curvy road, even if we're not talking about a BMW Z4 here. Why is it nimble? The electronically controlled limited-slip differential (e-LSD) adds power to the tire that needs more grip around corners and when you launch, which is one reason the 0-60 rating is only 5.1 seconds.
Insurance runs $308 per month, according to Insurify. That's an average across all demographics like age and where you live. Edmunds estimated a monthly insurance rate closer to $108 per month in the first year. We're inclined to go with Insurify's higher average estimate, but insurance really depends on your situation. If you don't have any tickets and live in a state like Idaho or Ohio with lower car insurance rates, you might pay around $100 or $150 per month.
That's impressive considering the Elantra N is an actual sports car, with a 276-horsepower engine and handling that matches up with the roughly $30,000 price tag, including destination.
2. 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata
If you're thinking of buying this fun little convertible with a 2.0-liter inline-4 181-horsepower engine, this might push you over the edge a little. The monthly insurance costs run only $257 per month according to Insurify, which is the lowest we found of the most affordable sports cars around. Plus, the vehicle itself is priced at $30,765 for the base model, including destination charges. That's lower than just about any mid-sized SUV around!
What do you gain at that low price? Surprisingly, the insurance rate is low even though the Miata is a roadster so you can drive free and wild with the top down. The Miata is an iconic ride and has been around for 35 years. The handling is insanely fun — low to the ground, short wheelbase, and a 50-50 split weight balance — even if an electric bike might be able to beat you from one stop-light to another as you change gears.
Surprisingly, the this popular sports car is often found sitting in someone's garage. According to reports, the Miata is one of the least driven cars based on odometer readings. That's a shame, because the cockpit for this one is designed to make you feel like you are both in a mech suit and cocooned by comfort.
3. 2025 Honda Civic Type R
The Honda badge on the Civic Type R might be your saving grace with this one. Insurance runs a very reasonable $290 per month, per Insurify. Edmunds puts that number closer to $106 per month, but that's likely the lowest amount you would pay based on your age and where you live. Insurance estimates are notoriously difficult because other factors such as your own driving record can greatly influence how much you pay, which is why we like the average cost.
The 2.0-liter 315-horsepower turbocharged engine will not just push you back in your seat but might make your passenger grab the front dashboard in delight. It's seriously fast, rated at just 4.9 seconds going from 0-60. One interesting spec to note has to do with rev matching. Similar to what you might find in a higher end sports car with an extra zero or two behind the price tag, the Civic Type R can boost the RPMs when you shift for a smoother transition.
All of these performance features do come at a price. Namely, $46,690 including destination charges for the base model with a six-speed manual transmission.
4. 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback
The 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback is one of the highest-priced sports cars on our list, so it's also a bit spendy to insure compared to other models. Insurify only had an average insurance premium estimate for the base model Mustang, clocking in at $353 per month, so the EcoBoost Fastback model is surely more expensive to insure.
Edmunds only has an insurance estimate for the base model Mustang as well, listing the monthly premium at $116 per month. That low premium is likely unrealistic for most drivers and the lowest rate you might find, since Insurify estimates costs based on averages for age, location, and driving record.
The base model EcoBoost costs $33,515 including destination, which impacts the insurance costs. Yet, we can tell you from personal experience that this is a muscle car for those who can appreciate what that term means, and the EcoBoost version still has a growly 2.3-liter 315-horsepower engine. For significantly more horsepower but also a much higher insurance premium, the GT models increase the performance to almost 500-horsepower for the V8 Fastback.
As you climb the horsepower ratings chart, you will also notice a major bump in insurance premiums, since there's a higher chance you might burst through traffic and give other cars a love tap as you accelerate off the line and careen around corners.
5. 2025 Toyota GR Corolla
Thank the marketing team at Toyota for putting the name Corolla in the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch, which has a thrilling and recognizable exhaust note among plenty of other perks. Ironically, it's a great winter car for starters, since it has all-wheel drive.
Hands-on impressions reveal that this is one of the most nimble small cars around, sticking to the road like glue in our tests and providing a quick and responsive throttle when you merge into traffic. The 0-60 rating is an impressive 5.9 seconds considering we're not talking about a Porsche here — or, for that matter, a Porsche price tag or insurance costs.
For the GR, insurance runs only $277 per month, according to Insurify. That's quite a bit less than the more affordable 2025 Toyota GR86 that's also on our list. Our theory is that insurance companies see the name Corolla and instantly think it's a budget car, or at least in that category. Of course, the GR Corolla – also known as the GRolla – is anything but.
Priced at $39,995, the GR model has a 1.6-liter inline-3 turbocharged engine running at a lean and mean 300-horsepower. Downshifting equals pure joy in a car that's small enough to remind you of a Mini Cooper but fast enough to remind you that a Mini Cooper is a tad slow.
6. 2025 Subaru BRZ
There's something striking about the 2025 Subaru BRZ beyond the low price, which starts at $32,265 base including destination, and a reasonable monthly insurance payment of just $264 per month according to Insurify. It starts with the design, which has a hint of Jaguar and a touch of Porsche in the subtle lines and low profile, both of which would cost $20,000 or so more than the BRZ.
As with most sports cars, the insurance premium is related to overall price and the cost to replace parts damaged in a collision. Insurify estimates that a sports car costs about 34% more to insure over a normal sedan like the Toyota Camry, which costs about $218 per month to insure. Another factor is that the BRZ could potentially cause a more severe accident.
Insurance companies know that, when you add a manual transmission and a sporty feel, people tend to drive a little faster than normal, according to Chase Gardner, a Data Insights Manager at Insurify. There's also a higher risk factor when it comes to theft.
That's not to discourage anyone from considering the BRZ, which is a blast to drive because of the low profile and suspension, which is a breeze around corners. The 2.4-liter flat-4 runs at 228-horsepower and, in testing the acceleration, is not exactly a speed demon. Still, there's more to a sports car than pure speed, and the BRZ has a fun kart-racer feel.
7. 2025 BMW Z4
Let's set the record straight on the 2025 BMW Z4 right away. At just under $56,000 base price including destination charges, this one is the highest priced "cheap" sports car on our list. Yet, we had to include it because, for starters, it's one of the best roadsters around and the monthly insurance rate is relatively sane $399 on average, according to Insurify estimates.
As mentioned at the outset, this is compared to a high-end sports car like the Bugatti Veyron which can cost north of $20,000 per year to insure, or roughly $1,666 per month. There's always a trade-off between performance and price, and that is definitely true with insurance as well. The Z4 remains one of the best sports cars that still costs less than $400 to insure.
So what do you gain from the higher price tag? The Z4 sDrive30i has a 2.0-liter 255-horsepower engine that's turbocharged for a fiery throttle response. Driving impressions are that this is a roadster for people who know the difference between superior handling and quick throttle response versus, say, the Subaru BRZ which is more about handling than speed. For instance, the BRZ does not have a turbo, and neither does the Mazda Miata.
If you want to scale up the performance, the M40i version of the Z4 pumps up the engine pep to 382-horsepower turbocharged with an inline-6 that feels downright aggressive at this small size. Put the top down and let her rip and you'll know why the Z4 is a top sports car pick.
8. 2025 Toyota GR86
Total price is a critical factor when it comes to sports cars. Fortunately, the 2025 Toyota GR86 is on the low end of the spectrum at just under $32,000 base price including destination.
Monthly insurance costs run about $319, according to Insurify. That need for speed does mean there are some trade-offs in total cost of ownership. For example, the larger 2025 Toyota RAV4 is pokey and handles like you would suspect a family car to drive, but costs less to insure at only $218 per month. Safety features are also shared between models, although on the GR86 things like lane-keeping are arguably more valuable as you glide around a corner and punch it on a country road, since the car alerts you about any lane drifting.
There's a lot of data to pour over, since price and insurance should be taken very seriously, but we're advocating for the GR86 — even though it is essentially the same car as the Subaru BRZ. On test drives, the GR86 handles like you're on a kart-racing track trying to beat your neighbor and his kids around the next curve. It hugs the road nicely, and we also love the handling.
We also had nice things to say about the GR86's new color options, such as Ridge Green. The low and compact sports car just looks like something you'd want to drive to the mall or take on a long road trip, even if we should acknowledge that the 2.4-liter, 228-horsepower engine is not meant to win any races on the track.
9. 2025 Subaru WRX
The story of the 2025 Subaru WRX has a few twists and turns, but fortunately the rock solid boxer engine rated at 271-horsepower can handle the corners just fine.
Subaru dropped the STI version a few years ago but the standard WRX Premium model is no slouch. The other twist is that the price – especially for the WRX tS version – is higher than you might expect, which in turn drives up the insurance costs. The base model costs just south of $39,000 including destination charges, one of the highest in our round-up.
The insurance for this powerful and agile sports car is surprisingly sane, though. Insurify estimates that the average insurance premium for the WRX is $260 per month. That's far less than the BMW Z4 at $399 per month but can't quite compete with the 2025 Mazda Miata that has the lowest insurance premium we found of any sporty vehicle at just $257 per month.
As usual, the higher the price, the greater the performance. At least the WRX isn't going to set you back too much each month when you pay your insurance premium.
10. 2025 VW Jetta GLI
Here's one that might not fit the stereotype of a sports car but is still a marvel at cornering and acceleration at this price. The 2025 VW Jetta GLI screams need for speed with its 2.0-liter inline-4, 228 horsepower engine that's turbocharged and quite exciting off the launch strip. Thankfully for those who love driving fast, the 2025 GLI still comes with a manual transmission.
The monthly insurance rate clocked in at $268 per month, according to Insurify. For comparison, a 2025 Toyota Camry costs $242 to insure per month, and while we can't argue with the reliability or even the updated design of the Camry, it's not exactly sporty. That's the ultimate trade-off with every low-cost sports car, because what you gain in horsepower in handling means you will pay another $30 or so per month in insurance costs.
"Sports cars often come with more specialized, expensive parts, which means higher repair or replacement costs," says Gardner from Insurify. "This drives up the models' insurance costs. The average cost of full-coverage auto insurance across all 2024-2025 makes and models is $2,794 while insurance for 2024-2025 sports cars costs an average of $3,749 per year."
A note about insurance estimates
One important point to make is that insurance rates do vary wildly. We found the average insurance costs through Insurify for all 10 of these sports cars, but the rates depend greatly on your age, where you live, and how long you commute to work in the morning. Our methodology accounted for the fact that your insurance quote might change significantly based on the criteria you use.
Insurify provided a spreadsheet of average insurance rates for the cars in this round-up. The averages are based on a wide gamut of age ranges, states, driving records, and other factors.