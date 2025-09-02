10 Cheap Daily-Driver Sports Cars That Won't Cost A Fortune To Insure

There are two phrases that will never be mentioned in the same sentence — Bugatti Veyron and low insurance payments. The reason has more to do with the car's price than anything, as it factors into what insurance companies call the replacement cost. At a cool $2.5 million, the Bugatti Veyron is a rare breed when it comes to both price and performance. Each turbo costs $6,400 and the side panels are manufactured from individual pieces of aluminum.

In case you're curious about the insurance, it's at least $20,000 per year. Meanwhile, if you do drive one in public and brave the traffic, the maintenance costs can run even higher. A yearly oil change can run as high as $20,000 as well. It's enough to give even a millionaire pause, but thankfully not every sports car is so expensive to buy new or to insure.

These 10 fun-to-drive vehicles are not only affordable — especially compared to that Veyron — they will not set you back too much each month for insurance. In most cases, you can expect to pay less than $300 per month, and only three of these sports cars cost more than $300 per month to insure. Even the 2025 BMW Z4, arguably the highest performing low cost sports car on our list, is still less than $400 per month to insure.

So what is there to gain? Plenty. These are fun cars to drive with superior handling compared to the typical sedan, with a tight suspension that becomes one with the road on corners. Several come equipped with a manual transmission and one is even a zippy convertible. We've included the price of the car and the average monthly insurance premium; the monthly insurance costs were provided directly by Insurify.