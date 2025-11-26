What Car Should Be Turned Into A GT3 Racer?

Genesis shocked all of us with the Magma GT concept last week; a mid-engine supercar that was born out of the desire to go GT3 racing. Unlike the LMDh class that it's entering with the GMR-001 in WEC and IMSA, where the race cars are totally unique prototypes that have no bearing on production models, GT3 race cars have to be based on a production model and are typically fairly close to those vehicles in terms of styling and powertrain. The Magma GT's reveal got me thinking: what existing model should be turned into a GT3 race car?

GT racing is already one of the most diverse racing series when it comes to powertrain — we've got front-engine cars, mid-engine cars and rear-engine cars — but everything on the grid is a sports car or supercar. (Well, I don't know if I'd call the Ford Mustang a sports car, but that's alright.) I'll accept truly any answer for this question. Think there should be a fast crossover or pickup on the GT3 grid? I agree. Maybe a big luxury sedan? That would be sick too. But of course, there are plenty more performance cars out there that would be great in GT3, too.