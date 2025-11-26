What Car Should Be Turned Into A GT3 Racer?
Genesis shocked all of us with the Magma GT concept last week; a mid-engine supercar that was born out of the desire to go GT3 racing. Unlike the LMDh class that it's entering with the GMR-001 in WEC and IMSA, where the race cars are totally unique prototypes that have no bearing on production models, GT3 race cars have to be based on a production model and are typically fairly close to those vehicles in terms of styling and powertrain. The Magma GT's reveal got me thinking: what existing model should be turned into a GT3 race car?
GT racing is already one of the most diverse racing series when it comes to powertrain — we've got front-engine cars, mid-engine cars and rear-engine cars — but everything on the grid is a sports car or supercar. (Well, I don't know if I'd call the Ford Mustang a sports car, but that's alright.) I'll accept truly any answer for this question. Think there should be a fast crossover or pickup on the GT3 grid? I agree. Maybe a big luxury sedan? That would be sick too. But of course, there are plenty more performance cars out there that would be great in GT3, too.
Let's have some fun
I think Kia should take a page out of the Renault Espace F1's book and make a Carnival GT3. Take a version of the twin-turbo V8 from the Genesis GMR-001 and stick it in the middle of the car. The Carnival already looks awesome, and I think a Time Attack–style body kit and fun rear aero setup would suit it well. And then imagine other parents' surprise in the school pick-up line when you rock up in your homologated Carnival GT3 road car.
My second thought was Bugatti, as I love racing the imagined Gr.4 Veyron in "Gran Turismo 7," but I think the Tourbillon is too extreme for even GT3 racing — it would be closer to a GT2 or GT1 class equivalent if a race car was to be made, I think. So then I thought about other French cars that would make for a great GT3 race car, and I landed on one that I can't believe doesn't already exist: the Alpine A110. The expensive, carbon-fiber-covered A110 R already looks like a race car, after all.
What about you, esteemed reader? What car do you think should be turned into a GT3 race car? Give me your ideas in the comments below and I'll round up my favorites later this week.