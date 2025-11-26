What Car Should Be Turned Into A GT3 Racer?

By Daniel Golson
A lineup of GT3 race cars GT World Challenge

Genesis shocked all of us with the Magma GT concept last week; a mid-engine supercar that was born out of the desire to go GT3 racing. Unlike the LMDh class that it's entering with the GMR-001 in WEC and IMSA, where the race cars are totally unique prototypes that have no bearing on production models, GT3 race cars have to be based on a production model and are typically fairly close to those vehicles in terms of styling and powertrain. The Magma GT's reveal got me thinking: what existing model should be turned into a GT3 race car?

GT racing is already one of the most diverse racing series when it comes to powertrain — we've got front-engine cars, mid-engine cars and rear-engine cars — but everything on the grid is a sports car or supercar. (Well, I don't know if I'd call the Ford Mustang a sports car, but that's alright.) I'll accept truly any answer for this question. Think there should be a fast crossover or pickup on the GT3 grid? I agree. Maybe a big luxury sedan? That would be sick too. But of course, there are plenty more performance cars out there that would be great in GT3, too.

Let's have some fun

Front 3/4 view of a grey Kia Carnival Kia

I think Kia should take a page out of the Renault Espace F1's book and make a Carnival GT3. Take a version of the twin-turbo V8 from the Genesis GMR-001 and stick it in the middle of the car. The Carnival already looks awesome, and I think a Time Attack–style body kit and fun rear aero setup would suit it well. And then imagine other parents' surprise in the school pick-up line when you rock up in your homologated Carnival GT3 road car.

My second thought was Bugatti, as I love racing the imagined Gr.4 Veyron in "Gran Turismo 7," but I think the Tourbillon is too extreme for even GT3 racing — it would be closer to a GT2 or GT1 class equivalent if a race car was to be made, I think. So then I thought about other French cars that would make for a great GT3 race car, and I landed on one that I can't believe doesn't already exist: the Alpine A110. The expensive, carbon-fiber-covered A110 R already looks like a race car, after all.

What about you, esteemed reader? What car do you think should be turned into a GT3 race car? Give me your ideas in the comments below and I'll round up my favorites later this week.

