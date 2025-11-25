BMW iX3 Drives 626 Miles From Its Factory To Munich On A Single Charge

When BMW decided to push the iX3 to its range limits, the trip from the Debrecen factory, where it's built, to Munich headquarters was appealing not just for its symbolic nature, but also for the roughly 1,000-kilometer distance between them. It would require real roads in real life, not some perfectly controlled test on a track where conditions could be artificially optimized, making it an honest evaluation. In fact, the route had one insurmountable disadvantage, a climb of 1,312 feet between Debrecen and Munich that would sap some of the range.

BMW employed some hypermiling techniques to stretch the iX3's range as far as possible. The team avoided highways, since higher speeds mean more air resistance the car must push through, and planned a route to avoid traffic lights and braking as much as possible. Inside the car, they didn't use the climate controls and even kept the music turned off to save power. Even then, the meticulous Germans' calculations weren't entirely correct. They forgot to account for using the headlights after dark, which they estimate cost them 60 watts of power. Still, the team completed the trip with just two percent of the battery remaining. No doubt the iX3 was happy to plug into a 400-kilowatt charger at the end of its journey.

This is even more proof that range estimates are exactly that, estimates. A great deal comes down to the driver. If you drive with maximum efficiency, you, too, can beat the official figures, whether you're in an EV or an internal combustion car. If you drive like the average driver, you may see even worse range than the official estimates. Every time you enjoy an EV's supercar acceleration, you take a few miles off the range. If you don't need maximum range today, then go ahead and indulge yourself like Mr. Sulu. Just remember to adjust your driving style when the miles count.