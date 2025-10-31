Rally Champion Sets Distance Record For 1,759 Miles On A Single Fill-Up In A Diesel Skoda

Maximum range is a critical specification for EVs, but we all appreciate being able to go a long way between fuel stops, no matter what powers our cars. The current European Rally Champion, Miko Marczyk, has set a new world record for driving 1,759 miles on a single tank of fuel, according to Guinness World Records. While this is much farther than the current EV record-holding Chevy Silverado EV, which barely broke 1,000, it wasn't a gas car that achieved this or even a hybrid, but a diesel Skoda Superb. From Guinness:

The greatest distance driven on a single tank of fuel is 2,831 km (1,759 mi) and was achieved by Miko Marczyk (Poland) from 5 to 7 March 2025.

Miko is a professional rally driver and took on this challenge to show his skills in eco-driving as well as to demonstrate that a reduction in CO2 is achievable for everybody.

He drove an unmodified fourth-generation Škoda Superb from Lodz in Poland through to Germany and Paris before turning back and passing through the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, then finally back into Poland where the car came to a stop.

Guinness isn't entirely correct that the car was unmodified, but it wasn't tweaked very much. According to Skoda, the only alterations from its stock configuration were low rolling resistance tires on the stock 16-inch wheels, plus Sportline springs that lowered the car by a little more than half an inch, improving aerodynamics. There were no auxiliary fuel tanks to extend the car's range (a common Cannonball trick), only the 17.4-gallon tank installed at the factory.

Under the hood sat a 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. If "TDI" evokes Volkswagen vibes in your memory, you are correct, as Skoda is one of VW's brands. While the Dieselgate scandal sullied the TDI name and diesel in general for North American cars, it lives on in Europe, though certainly on a smaller scale than in its heyday. While they were available in the US, the Golf and Jetta TDI routinely earned EPA ratings above 40 MPG on the highway, better than anything else at the time besides a hybrid.