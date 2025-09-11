2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Is Way Cheaper Than Its Competition But Has Similar Performance

There are over 10 different exterior paint colors and three design packages to choose from: the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package Plus. The E53 also comes with 20-inch wheels as standard, but it can be upgraded to 21-inch forged units if you're feeling spicy.

Inside, the wagon comes standard with a Nappa leather steering wheel, a Burmester 4D stereo system and a 14.4-inch central infotainment display. You can add in the optional MBUX Superscreen to get an additional 12.3-inch front passenger screen so the guy next to you doesn't have to reach quite as far. As always, there are dozens of different interior trim, material and color choices available to make your Mercedes all your own.

There are also three trim levels to choose from. The standard car comes with AMG Ride control and adaptive dampers, 2.5 degrees of active rear-axle steering, and a panoramic sliding sunroof. From there, you can add the Exclusive Trim, which includes Digital Light, heat and noise-insulated glass, and active ambient lighting. If you're still not satisfied, step on up to the Pinnacle Trim. That gets you animated projections from the headlights, four-zone climate control, a head-up display and an MBUX Interior Assistant to act as your friend.

Mercedes-AMG expects the 2026 E53 Hybrid Wagon to hit dealer floors starting in the fall of 2025, and if you want to mark the occasion in a special way, you can opt for the 2026-only Edition 1. That car has a "comprehensive suite of equipment," including exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint with contrasting AMG graphics and exterior accents, 21-inch forged wheels finished in black, and a unique interior finish.