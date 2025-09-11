2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Is Way Cheaper Than Its Competition But Has Similar Performance
Mercedes-Benz owned the high-performance wagon space for years with the AMG E-Class Wagon, but there was a hole left in the lineup after the W213 E63 went out of production in 2023, leaving the Audi RS6 Avant and BMW M5 Touring to gobble up its potentially sales. Now, Mercedes-AMG is back with the E53 plug-in-hybrid wagon, and it promises to bring a hell of a lot of performance for a much lower price than its predecessor.
The new E53 wagon is going to start at $94,500, including destination. Of course, that's not cheap, but when you look at its two main competitors — the aforementioned RS6 Avant and M5 Touring — it's actually a really solid value. Those two cars start at $131,995 and $127,675, respectively. Obviously, they're both at a slightly higher performance level than the E53, but I'm not too sure that those metrics are going to make up for what is about a $35,000 price delta on average. Hell, it's even a lot cheaper than the old E63 S Wagon of days gone by. In 2023, that car started at about $122,000.
Power isn't a problem
Again, it's not like the E53 is hurting for power and performance, either. Since this isn't a full-fat E63, it doesn't get a twin-turbo V8 or anything like that, but you're still treated to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six as the basis for the PHEV powertrain. When that's combined with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor fed from a 21.2-kWh battery, the system puts out a total of 577 horsepower (that's upped to 604 hp with the Race Start option) and 553 pound-feet of torque. The power is routed through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, and it's enough power to push the big wagon from 0-60 in just 4.0 seconds (or 3.8 seconds with Race Start launch control). It will go on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph if you keep your foot in it; that number bumps up to 174 mph if you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. Oh, and on top of all of that, it can travel an EPA-rated 41 miles without needing a drop of gas.
Sure, when it comes to power, the RS6 Avant (621 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque) and M5 Touring (717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque) have the Mercedes beat, but the delta isn't as huge as you might first assume. I know you were worried that this not-top-dog AMG wouldn't have enough power, but see, there's nothing to worry about!
The options
There are over 10 different exterior paint colors and three design packages to choose from: the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package Plus. The E53 also comes with 20-inch wheels as standard, but it can be upgraded to 21-inch forged units if you're feeling spicy.
Inside, the wagon comes standard with a Nappa leather steering wheel, a Burmester 4D stereo system and a 14.4-inch central infotainment display. You can add in the optional MBUX Superscreen to get an additional 12.3-inch front passenger screen so the guy next to you doesn't have to reach quite as far. As always, there are dozens of different interior trim, material and color choices available to make your Mercedes all your own.
There are also three trim levels to choose from. The standard car comes with AMG Ride control and adaptive dampers, 2.5 degrees of active rear-axle steering, and a panoramic sliding sunroof. From there, you can add the Exclusive Trim, which includes Digital Light, heat and noise-insulated glass, and active ambient lighting. If you're still not satisfied, step on up to the Pinnacle Trim. That gets you animated projections from the headlights, four-zone climate control, a head-up display and an MBUX Interior Assistant to act as your friend.
Mercedes-AMG expects the 2026 E53 Hybrid Wagon to hit dealer floors starting in the fall of 2025, and if you want to mark the occasion in a special way, you can opt for the 2026-only Edition 1. That car has a "comprehensive suite of equipment," including exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint with contrasting AMG graphics and exterior accents, 21-inch forged wheels finished in black, and a unique interior finish.