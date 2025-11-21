Ted Cruz Is Hauling Auto CEOs To DC To Explain Why New Cars Cost So Much

The senator noted that the average price of a new car is now more than $50,000 (basically true – although it's lately dipped below that mark, according to Automotive News), while back in 2000, it was just over 20 grand. Simple inflation math suggests the 2025 price should be more like $38,000. But "global warming regulations" and a fictional "EV mandate" haven't caused the difference. The truth is more complicated. For one thing, GM, Ford, and Stellantis all shifted away from cheap passenger cars toward big pickups and SUVs thanks to a regulation from the 1960s that allowed them to define more vehicles as off-roading capable and thus avoid more stringent fuel-economy standards. That's also why many crossovers and SUVs all share the same turtle-shaped design. And for not for nothing, large trucks and SUVs are much more profitable, and many automakers have now locked in a supply chain that's optimized to build them. Add all the latest and greatest cameras and safety features and you've got one expensive ride.

Very low interest rates also drove up prices (borrowers could afford more), and pandemic-related shortages of technology and materials made cars more expensive. It's worth pointing out that by January, automakers might start passing along more costs related to Trump's tariffs, further hiking prices. Of course, nobody at the hearing except Tesla sells directly to consumers. Dealers ultimately set transaction prices for the Big Three's vehicles. And you know...one can still find a new car for much less than $50,000–even from U.S. automakers. If all the executives show up, expect this hearing to be either quite awkward or full of heavily rehearsed talking points and thus quite dull. And probably completely exhausting for everyone involved.