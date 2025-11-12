Elon Musk's Boring Company Fined Almost $500,000 For Dumping Fluids Into Manholes And Lying About It

Because of The Boring Company's illegal disposal of drilling fluid from two project sites, CCWRD said its crews had to clean 12 cubic yards of drilling mud, drilling spoils, and miscellaneous solid waste from one of its sewage treatment facilities. The $131,297 fee for that service was included in the nearly $500,000 fine, with the remainder primarily coming from "the egregious nature of the violations, the substantial damage to district infrastructure, the district emergency resources expended responding to the violations, and Boring Company's acknowledgement of the violations."

According to Fortune, "The violation records show that several Boring Company executives attended a hearing with CCWRD at the end of September and that Boring Company acknowledged responsibility and agreed not to expand Boring's operations to new drilling locations "until certain conditions were met."

In June 2023, The Boring Company was cited for drilling without a permit when it exposed the foundations of two pillars that hold up Las Vegas's elevated monorail, causing the monorail to pause operation for a day. Nevada's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has investigated The Boring Company and issued several citations including eight in 2023 alone, though TBC is disputing the violations and will defend itself in an upcoming hearing. In September, TBC was fined nearly $250,000 for violating environmental regulations nearly 800 times in the last two years.