Gas Vs. Electric Golf Carts: The Pros And Cons Of Each

Golf carts are incredibly useful modes of transportation, and not just for those that play golf, either. They can be used to ferry folks around airports, theme parks, holiday resorts, and large estates. They are lightweight, nimble, and simpler than cars or trucks, making them great solutions for moving groups of people from one place to another – providing, of course, that the movement doesn't take place on public highways, as it's illegal to drive your golf cart on the road in many U.S. states.

Given their utility, it can be easy to come to the conclusion that you need a golf cart. However, which approach is correct for you, gas or electric? As you may expect, there are many similarities between the two — they are both designed with the same purpose in mind, after all — but there is also much that separates them. Cost, efficiency, simplicity, effectiveness over different terrain types, and storage considerations are just some of the ways in which gas and electric-powered golf carts differ.

As a general rule, a new golf cart in this day and age will cost anywhere between $5,000 and $18,000, while used models can command roughly 50% of those figures, depending on age, condition, and the manufacturer. Fun fact, Harley-Davidson used to make golf carts, although these hail from between the '60s and '80s and are mostly seen as collector's trinkets now. So, before you go and splash the cash, take a read through and consider whether a gas or electric golf cart is best suited for your needs.