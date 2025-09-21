From Golf Carts To Utilicars: Harley-Davidson's Weirdest Side Hustles

As a motorcycle builder, Harley-Davidson, including all the brands under its umbrella, is a uniquely American success story. Sure, there were some dark chapters, like the era of AMF's ownership in the 1970s, but overall, Harley built an instantly identifiable brand with character and an infrastructure of events and camaraderie that's unmatched. That said, when the Bar & Shield ventures away from gasoline-powered two-wheeled conveyances, its success often meets mixed results.

Fans of other motorcycle brands like Husqvarna or Honda can show their solidarity by not only riding their motorbikes, but cutting their grass with lawnmowers from those manufacturers. However, did you know that Harley-Davidson was also involved in the mowing business for about a decade during the 1930s? The Worthington Mower Company was a business that produced a large commercial mower called the Overgreen for cutting vast areas such as public fields and newfangled golf courses.

In 1929, Harley-Davidson was contracted to build single-cylinder side-valve (a.k.a. flathead) engines for these industrial-strength mowers. Prior to Harley's involvement with Worthington, the engines were provided by archrival Indian. We're sure that the extra revenue from making mower engines came in handy for Harley during the lean economic times of the Great Depression, so this product wasn't exactly a flop. Still, the brand opted to return its focus primarily to motorcycles by the end of the 1930s.