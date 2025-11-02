Driving Your Golf Cart On The Road Is Illegal In These US States

The golf cart market was valued at $2 billion in 2024 and is projected to crack $3 billion by 2032, per Fortune Business Insights. For example, Peachtree City, Georgia, has more golf carts than cars, with 11,000 golf carts registered for just 38,000 residents. That's a lot of blue hairs riding around. We think it's no coincidence that the popularity of golf carts continues to rise as the population ages. If Batman were a boomer, he'd drive a golf cart — the next Batmobile should be an electric vehicle, though.

But there are states and communities that would like to rain on this parade of rolling nanas. Alabama, Delaware, Oregon, and Hawaii all ban golf carts on the road statewide. Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Kansas also ban golf carts, but allow local municipalities to enact their own golf cart ordinances. Several local governments, like the ones in Port St. Lucie, Florida; Goose Creek, South Carolina; and Vanderburgh County, Indiana, have done just that, adding another layer of legislation governing golf carts. South Carolina and even Florida have begun tightening up regulations around golf carts, as well.

At the heart of all these rules and regulations are safety concerns. And so governments have been left with deciding where golf carts should be permitted, who should be allowed to drive them, and whether they need to be insured. Every place is different and has different laws and ordinances. Some localities encourage these little vehicles because they believe that golf carts are safer and greener alternatives to cars. So be sure to check the laws where you live before you decide to hot rod around town on your golf cart.