Is Fuel Stabilizer Bad For Your Engine?

A sad annual autumn ritual during my time in New England was putting my motorcycle away for the long winter. Unlike our Amber DaSilva, I'm not keen on riding in the cold and snow. An important part of this ritual involved adding fuel stabilizer to my gas tank, then going for one last short ride to get the treated fuel into my fuel lines, petcock, and carburetors (yes, I rode old bikes). This prevented the carbs, in particular, from gunking up during our six-month winters and not starting or running the following mud season.

I never suffered any ill effects from following this procedure. Across all the car and motorcycle groups and forums I follow, I have never read a documented case of engine damage or even starting problems as a result of using fuel stabilizer. They're not just for motorcycles, either. You can use them in any engine that remains stored for long periods of time, from rarely driven collector cars to simple Weedwackers and lawn mowers.

However, the question of whether fuel stabilizer is bad for your engine still remains. It has been fueled in part by a FortNine video comparing various fuel stabilizers to determine which one allegedly killed host Ryan F9's motorcycle. The point I think some people have missed from this video is not that fuel stabilizers in general are bad, but that some work better than others. We've recommended them before, and will recommend them again.