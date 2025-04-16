Subaru Hid Six Darling Easter Eggs In The Redesigned 2026 Outback

As an outspoken warrior of whimsy, I'm a fervent proponent of doing things exclusively to elicit a smile. With the redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback finally unveiled to the public at the New York International Auto Show, I get to share some of the most darling Easter eggs in the automotive industry. Naturally, if you're planning to purchase a new Subaru Outback and you don't wish to spoil your own Subaru Outback Easter egg hunt, click away from this blog now as there will be spoilers ahead.

We are neither talking about real painted eggs that are hidden in your car, nor those novelty plastic Easter eggs that you find at Dollar Tree. In the automotive industry, designers will sometimes hide thoughtful little touches, funny drawings, and unexpected surprises for owners to uncover during their ownership. Jeep is widely credited with being the first automaker to include Easter eggs in its vehicles, but other companies including Volvo, Rivian, Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge have joined in the fun. I'd argue, though, that Subaru's Easter eggs are the most darling, without even a hint of pretentiousness or peacocking.