Here's Why Subaru Still Uses Boxer Engines

Boxer engines have several advantages over V-shaped and inline engine designs, especially in four-cylinder applications. These include less inherent vibration during operation, a lower center of gravity, and crash safety. Four-cylinder engines are not traditionally known for their operational smoothness or refinement; inline-4s often suffer from excessive vibration since the cyclical vertical motion of the pistons create excessive upward forces called secondary forces. When the pistons are horizontally opposed as they are in boxer engines, vibration is minimized because there are equal forces occurring on either side of the engine that effectively cancel each other out. Inline-4 engines are frequently fitted with counter-rotating balance shafts that combat the vibration, but boxer engines are inherently better balanced than inline-4s.

Boxer engines are wide and relatively flat since their pistons move side-to-side, parallel to the ground, where inline and V-shaped engines tend to be narrower but taller. The flatter shape of boxer engines lends itself to a lower center of gravity since the heaviest components can be mounted lower under the hood, and their low profile keeps that weight lower than other engine configurations. A lower center of gravity reduces the amount of load transfer that occurs during cornering, braking, and accelerating, which increases vehicle agility.

The flat, low-mounted engine can allow for better occupant safety in the event of a frontal crash, since the engine can be designed to move underneath the vehicle and away from the vehicle occupants, rather than getting pushed straight back into the interior, where humans sit.