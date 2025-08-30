Subaru's EyeSight Was Ahead Of Its Time, But Is It Falling Behind?

Subaru introduced the EyeSight suite of safety system to American customers on Legacy and Outback models at the 2013 New York International Auto Show. EyeSight was one of the first and, importantly, most affordable advanced driver safety assistance systems (ADAS) available in the U.S., paving the way for Level 2 autonomous driving products like Ford's CoPilot360 in 2018 (eventually Ford's more advanced ADAS system would be called BlueCruise), or Tesla's Autopilot, which still sucks, though it came to market in 2015. You'd think with such a head start, Subaru would be at the cutting edge of self-driving software, but it's lost its lead. EyeSight is no longer on the bleeding edge of technological advancements; it's in the middle of the pack.

EyeSight was truly ahead of its time, back in the day. Perfected on Japanese roads starting in 2008, the system was one of the first to combine adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, and vehicle lane departure warning into one safety suite. In 2014, Subaru improved EyeSight's "vision" with color stereo cameras, letting the Subaru "see" obstacles much farther ahead. EyeSight was, if not Level 1 autonomous driving, at least a step in that direction.

Nowadays, Eyesight offers owners adaptive cruise control with lane centering, lane departure warnings, automatic emergency steering, active rear cross-traffic warning, pre-collision braking and throttle management, and more. That might seem like a lot, but it pales in comparison to, say, Dodge's Active Driving Assist, which offers all this, plus hands-free driving on certain roadways, plus driver monitoring to make sure folks behind the wheel stay awake. Mercedes-Benz offers Level 3 on its ADAS system, Drive Pilot, though only on certain models, on certain roads in California and Nevada. In fact, a Consumer Reports test from 2023 put Subaru closer to the bottom in ADAS capability.