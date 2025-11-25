Check Your Battery Before Winter Hits: These Places Will Test It Free

While car batteries die more quickly in hot weather, keeping on top of things during the winter is still essential. Here's why: Cold temperatures reduce a battery's cranking power. A battery that's not in the best of health to begin with could leave you stranded when the cold sets in. Of course, a car battery never dies when it's convenient, and no car battery will last forever – three to five years is typical. So, checking it before there's a problem can save you a lot of trouble later.

If you're not comfortable under the hood or don't know the difference between a cold front and cold cranking amps, there are plenty of places that will test the battery for you. Ideally, this service should be part of your car's routine maintenance. However, if you're past due for an oil change or drive an EV that doesn't need much upkeep, you're likely not too far from a business that will check the 12-volt battery for free. Most auto supply chains, like O'Reilly and AutoZone, and some national car repair centers, such as Firestone Complete Auto Care and Pep Boys, are eager to help.

Don't think of this as just a public service — these companies want to sell you a new battery if yours is on its way out. Even so, it's worthwhile to take advantage of this service if you see warning signs of a battery that's past its prime.