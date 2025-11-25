Check Your Battery Before Winter Hits: These Places Will Test It Free
While car batteries die more quickly in hot weather, keeping on top of things during the winter is still essential. Here's why: Cold temperatures reduce a battery's cranking power. A battery that's not in the best of health to begin with could leave you stranded when the cold sets in. Of course, a car battery never dies when it's convenient, and no car battery will last forever – three to five years is typical. So, checking it before there's a problem can save you a lot of trouble later.
If you're not comfortable under the hood or don't know the difference between a cold front and cold cranking amps, there are plenty of places that will test the battery for you. Ideally, this service should be part of your car's routine maintenance. However, if you're past due for an oil change or drive an EV that doesn't need much upkeep, you're likely not too far from a business that will check the 12-volt battery for free. Most auto supply chains, like O'Reilly and AutoZone, and some national car repair centers, such as Firestone Complete Auto Care and Pep Boys, are eager to help.
Don't think of this as just a public service — these companies want to sell you a new battery if yours is on its way out. Even so, it's worthwhile to take advantage of this service if you see warning signs of a battery that's past its prime.
Auto supply stores with free battery testing
Chances are you're not too far from a store operated by one of the four major auto supply retailers: O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, and NAPA Auto Parts. All four offer free battery testing. Any of these locations is a good place to start. You don't need an appointment (though it's always a good idea to call first), and there may be options (think good, better, and best) if the battery needs to be replaced. Most also offer free installation (O'Reilly, Advance, and AutoZone specifically mention this as a free service. NAPA doesn't).
Be alert to sales and promotions, which can save you money if a battery swap is necessary. In addition, do your research about the best car batteries so you don't walk in blind. Meanwhile, Batteries Plus doesn't fit the mold of a car parts store, but it's also a retailer that offers free testing and installation. As the name implies, it focuses on batteries, including those for automobiles.
Free battery checks from auto repair shops
If you have a good relationship with a local garage, consider asking for a free battery check. Otherwise, national auto repair outlets like Firestone Complete Auto Care and Pep Boys offer free testing. However, these companies may require extra steps or have limitations. For example, Firestone requires customers to present a coupon that's available from its website. Meanwhile, Pep Boys excludes hybrids, EVs, and hard-to-access batteries from its free service. After all, automakers can put batteries in the worst locations. You can also add Goodyear Auto Service to the list of national repair operations that offer free battery testing.
You don't necessarily have to go to a big chain shop to get a free battery check. A branch of a regional repair outfit may offer free battery testing. On the East Coast, Mr. Tire offers free checks, as does Monro Auto Service, which is owned by the same company and also has Midwest locations. Arizona-based Sun Auto provides free battery diagnostics through a national network of localized small- and medium-sized service centers operating under different names.
Remember that repair shops of any size work on more than just batteries. These facilities may be busy, so calling ahead is wise, and you may need to schedule an appointment.