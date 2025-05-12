These Are The Best Car Batteries, According To Consumer Reports

It's been a long day, and you're ready to go home. It's snowing outside, so you bundle up, run through the parking lot to your car, push the start button and ... nothing. Zilch, nada. Your car remains in its now-frozen slumber because its battery has died.

Avoiding situations like this is why Consumer Reports tests car batteries and reports on its findings. Car batteries are not all the same. Some hold their charges longer than others, or withstand heat and cold better. It's best to have a battery you can depend on without having to take additional measures just to keep your car's battery alive and ready.

To find the winners and losers, Consumer Reports performs extensive testing. Recently, it extensively tested more than 100 kinds of car batteries from many manufacturers in its labs. To simulate the conditions they may experience, CR charged and discharged the batteries being tested 180 times at temperatures from as high as 167 degrees down to zero degrees. And when the testing was complete, both name-brand and relatively unknown brands gained a Consumer Reports recommendation.