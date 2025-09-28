Of All The Places To Put Car Batteries, This Might Be The Worst

You shouldn't have to be ASE certified to do every task on your car. There used to be jobs anyone could handle, even if they weren't Mr. Goodwrench, because the parts were easy to see and get to. Sure, it wasn't impossible to mess up a job like changing a thermostat, replacing the air filter, or changing out spark plugs, but they weren't hard to learn, either. Nowadays, it seems that engineers and car designers look for ways to make things difficult for us, or they're simply unaware that some customers may want to work on their own vehicles at some point. That's why we have Right-To-Repair laws.

One of the jobs that should be super simple is changing out the battery. Just pop the hood, disconnect the battery cables, loosen a couple of bolts, do the reverse with the new battery, and presto, you're done. Except that car manufacturers have found ways to complicate even this easy task. Some cars now have the battery in the trunk, while others have it hidden under the floorboards and seats, or worse, in the wheel wells. Some folks have reported not just having to remove a wheel to get to the battery, but also the fender shield.

To be fair, automakers don't do this because they're a bunch of sadists. Moving the battery to odd places leaves more space in the engine bay for things like turbochargers and emissions control systems. It also helps to balance the weight of the vehicle. Still, changing a battery shouldn't be this hard.