Jeep Brings Back The V8 Wrangler 392 As It Announces One Special Edition Per Month For The Next Year, In Case You Weren't Already Sick Of Those

While other vehicles need constant updates and improvements to sell, that stuff isn't really what sells the Jeep Wrangler. Instead, you get a redesign about once a decade, the occasional engine change, a few minor updates, and that's about it — unless you count special editions and new colors. So, if you were expecting big changes for the 2026 model year, you're going to be disappointed, and everyone else is going to be confused about why you would think that. We're getting the V8 option back and a bunch of upcoming special editions for 2026, and you're going to like it, okay?

Yep, now that we live in a country where there's no more penalty for emissions, the big news for the Wrangler is that you can, once again, buy it with a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower, a two-mode dual exhaust, and a hood with a cold-air intake for a mere $81,990, including destination — that's about $20k cheaper than it used to be. So, if you were disappointed that you missed your chance to buy a new V8 Wrangler, congratulations, because it's no longer too late to do that. I didn't see anything in the press release about it coming with a "symbol of protest" badge, though, so if it's important to make sure everyone knows you hate clean air, you'll have to add your own.

On the other hand, if you bought a V8 Wrangler because you thought it would be your last chance to buy a new Wrangler with a V8, well, it might be time to talk to a lawyer. I am not a lawyer, this is not legal advice, and I am most certainly not your lawyer, but that does seem to be what Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep owners do when this sort of thing happens. It's also only available as a four-door, so if you were hoping to get a two-door V8 Wrangler, you might just have to build your own.