Jeep Brings Back The V8 Wrangler 392 As It Announces One Special Edition Per Month For The Next Year, In Case You Weren't Already Sick Of Those
While other vehicles need constant updates and improvements to sell, that stuff isn't really what sells the Jeep Wrangler. Instead, you get a redesign about once a decade, the occasional engine change, a few minor updates, and that's about it — unless you count special editions and new colors. So, if you were expecting big changes for the 2026 model year, you're going to be disappointed, and everyone else is going to be confused about why you would think that. We're getting the V8 option back and a bunch of upcoming special editions for 2026, and you're going to like it, okay?
Yep, now that we live in a country where there's no more penalty for emissions, the big news for the Wrangler is that you can, once again, buy it with a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower, a two-mode dual exhaust, and a hood with a cold-air intake for a mere $81,990, including destination — that's about $20k cheaper than it used to be. So, if you were disappointed that you missed your chance to buy a new V8 Wrangler, congratulations, because it's no longer too late to do that. I didn't see anything in the press release about it coming with a "symbol of protest" badge, though, so if it's important to make sure everyone knows you hate clean air, you'll have to add your own.
On the other hand, if you bought a V8 Wrangler because you thought it would be your last chance to buy a new Wrangler with a V8, well, it might be time to talk to a lawyer. I am not a lawyer, this is not legal advice, and I am most certainly not your lawyer, but that does seem to be what Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep owners do when this sort of thing happens. It's also only available as a four-door, so if you were hoping to get a two-door V8 Wrangler, you might just have to build your own.
Other changes for 2026
While the return of the V8 is probably the biggest news for the 2026 Wrangler, there are also a few other new things, just to keep it interesting. For example, Jeep updated the door hinge system to make it faster and easier to take the doors off the Wrangler. On top of that, two-door Willys models can now be had with steel bumpers and a Warn winch up front. And while most '26 Wranglers you see will probably be painted some boring grayscale color, Jeep plans to offer several legitimately interesting colors on upcoming special editions, including Reign, Goldilocks, Joose, and Tuscadero.
If you love it when Jeep offers a new special-edition Wrangler, the 2026 model year is going to be heaven for you. According to Jeep, the release of the Wrangler Moab 392 marks the beginning of a 12-month period where Jeep will introduce a new special-edition Wrangler every month. Details on those special editions are still scarce, but in a statement, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf did say, "Each product release will embody the boldness, authenticity and unapologetic spirit that defines our brand. It's an ongoing tribute to the capability, freedom and adventurous DNA that have shaped our brand for generations."
The release of each of these special editions will also reportedly be supported by some kind of AI-generated marketing campaign. Other automakers might be more cautious about openly embracing technology that's terrible for the environment and antithetical to meeting their stated sustainability goals, all so they can deliver an extra serving of AI slop to their customers while driving up your monthly electricity bill, but not Jeep. They're all-in on that one for some reason.