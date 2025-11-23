5 Additives That Could Help Improve Your Engine's Performance And Its Lifespan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regardless of whether you drive an old Camry or high-performance sports car, your vehicle will have a specific maintenance schedule. It will tell you everything you need to do in order to keep your car in tip-top shape. Change the oil, replace your transmission fluid, swap your filters and spark plugs out every so many miles and years — it's pretty standard stuff.

Sticking to this regimen will help you to get the most out of your car. However, is it possible to go above and beyond what the manufacturer recommends? Quite possibly, yes. See, a number of additives exist both to boost your car's performance and improve its lifespan. Products like octane boosters and fuel system cleaners promise all sorts of benefits, but whether they actually work or not is an entirely different matter.

As with anything, though, not all additives are created equal. Some will be largely useless, while others have gone through intense testing and development to ensure their effectiveness. It's these time-tested additives that we're going to focus on. The following five are all proven products from established and trusted brands. So, if you're considering going the extra mile to keep your engine performing at its best, these additives should make for a great starting point.

It is worth noting that not all additives will work for all cars. For example, while lead additives may help older engines last longer, they aren't suitable for modern cars, and diesel fuel system cleaners won't do a whole lot of good in your gas V8, either. So, ensure you double-check the compatibility of any additive before pouring it into your car.