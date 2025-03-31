White Smoke From Your Exhaust: What It Means And How Serious It Can Be

Despite what old cartoons would have you believe, it's neither normal nor good for your vehicle to smoke heavily while it's running. Maybe in the old days, but modern cars with modern fuel injection, cooling systems, and engine management systems are not supposed to smoke. So when you see a smokey car on the road, that's a sign of a serious problem.

Typically, when a vehicle is having issues, you'll get two kinds of smoke from the exhaust — blue or white. Blue smoke is usually accompanied by the acrid smell of a car burning oil because oil is getting into the car's combustion chambers. White smoke, on the other hand, means that coolant is getting into the combustion chambers. Today, we're going to concern ourselves with the latter.

White smoke coming from your car's exhaust typically means one of two things – either you have condensation in your engine and exhaust or your engine is burning coolant. If you're lucky and it's just condensation, which is typically caused by numerous short trips where the vehicle doesn't get up to operating temperature or by sitting for long periods of time, that can be fixed by getting the car up to operating temps and keeping it there to burn the condensation off. If you're unlucky and you're burning coolant, that's a bigger problem with a more complicated solution.