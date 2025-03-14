How Often Should You Change Your Spark Plugs?

Spark plugs are one of those maintenance items that, along with things like brake fluid and thermostats, are easily overlooked but extremely important to your car's safety, longevity, and performance. While they're checked at regular intervals when a car is new, once that car's out of warranty, they're rarely, if ever, thought about again. The thing is, like most parts of a vehicle's engine, spark plugs are wear items that will, eventually, need to be replaced. When, though, and why?

First, let's define what a spark plug is, why it's important, and why it fails. Internal combustion engines need three basic elements to work — fuel, air, and spark. Spark plugs, tiny contraptions made of ceramic and various metal alloys, are the business end of a car's ignition system. They transfer a powerful spark from a car's coil (or coil packs) to the engine's combustion chamber. When they fire, they ignite the fuel-air mixture inside the combustion chamber, which makes power. Spark plugs do this thousands of times per minute, for hours at a time, under some of the harshest conditions imaginable.

When a spark plug fails — and this is "when" not "if," because all spark plugs fail eventually — that failure can lead to issues that range from annoying to catastrophic.