The Most Common Oil Contaminants And What They Do To Your Engine

Abrasives such as dust and dirt aren't just a problem for your car's paint job. Able to enter easily through the air intake system that leads to the combustion chamber, dust and dirt can be introduced by unfiltered air and cause irreparable engine damage. Metal shavings can also make an appearance in motor oil, caused by metal chips that break off of components over time. Your engine has a lot of moving parts operating at high speeds, and eventually, metal shavings will chip off and find their way into the motor oil. They can then scratch up vital components like the crankshaft, or cause blockages that can drop oil pressure and lead to premature engine failure.

We mentioned how a little water mixed with blow-by gases can create acid, but water is also known as the leading cause of corrosion and rust. Engine oil is designed to prevent this, but water in the oil turns this into an uphill battle. All it takes is a little condensation from cold engine blow-by or a coolant leak, and you've got a problem. While on the topic of other liquids finding their way into the motor oil, if your engine oil smells like gasoline, then it's possible some fuel also made its way into the oil sump, or the metal dish that houses the motor oil. This also dilutes the oil and can lead to increased engine wear and tear.

Lastly, soot is another contaminant that comes from normal operation of the engine, and is made from burning fuel, oil, and carbon deposits. Together, they can migrate into the crankcase, mix with the untainted oil, and affect its viscosity. Ultimately, the engine oil will break down into sludge. Like cholesterol in your arteries, too much sludge will lead to complete engine failure.