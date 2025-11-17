Here's How Much A 2020 Subaru Outback Has Depreciated After 5 Years
The Subaru Outback has long been a go-to car for station wagon enthusiasts, and with the reliability that Subarus are known for, it has continued to interest many car buyers. However, it's also one of the last few station wagons still on sale in the country — and it's set to get a new SUV look for its 2026 model year.
The new model will shed its raised wagon look in favor of a more rugged design. It will also see a significant price hike as its base cost will be $6,155 costlier than the old version, with prices starting at $36,445 and reaching just shy of the $50,000 mark with top-of-the-line trims. For those looking to own one with the older design and save some money on fuel, going through the used car market could be a viable option. We're looking at the 2020 version of the Outback in this piece, which had the options of a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that produced 260 horsepower and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated motor that made 182 horsepower.
CarEdge has analyzed the five-year depreciation of this model, and its data suggests that the 2020 Outback's value has declined by around 43%, with current prices for that year being around $20,690. Meanwhile, Kelley Blue Book reports that it has depreciated by 40% in the last three years, estimating that a 2020 Outback could be had for around $15,000. As the car enters its sixth year of ownership, maintenance costs are bound to rise as well; CarEdge guesses the annual maintenance for this model to be around $1,032.
What you should look out for in a 2020 Subaru Outback
The 2020 Outback offers solid value, as most of its depreciation has already been absorbed with age. What should be noted before purchasing an Outback is that while Subaru is among the most reliable brands in the country, the Outback — along with the Legacy, Ascent, and Crosstrek — was rated only average to above-average in reliability. The 2016 to 2020 Outback models, in particular, have faced issues including recalls for transmission, fuel pump, and airbag sensor problems. Some owners have also pointed to excessive oil consumption as a major issue. As it stands, newer Outbacks from 2023 onwards are generally more reliable. Regardless of which version you get, the things you'll appreciate most about the Outback are its ground clearance and interior space, and it also ranks highly among Subaru models with the best MPG.
While the 2020 Outback seems like good value on its own, CarEdge has stated that the best year for the car is 2024. That one can be purchased for about 73% of its original price — i.e. around $29,000 — with roughly 92% of its overall lifespan remaining. Various estimates suggest that the maintenance and repair costs for the 2024 model across a five-year period would be around $4,500. CarEdge also notes that the next best model years in the Outback range are 2023 and 2022, which are estimated to cost around $26,991 and $24,600, respectively.