Here's How Much A 2020 Subaru Outback Has Depreciated After 5 Years

The Subaru Outback has long been a go-to car for station wagon enthusiasts, and with the reliability that Subarus are known for, it has continued to interest many car buyers. However, it's also one of the last few station wagons still on sale in the country — and it's set to get a new SUV look for its 2026 model year.

The new model will shed its raised wagon look in favor of a more rugged design. It will also see a significant price hike as its base cost will be $6,155 costlier than the old version, with prices starting at $36,445 and reaching just shy of the $50,000 mark with top-of-the-line trims. For those looking to own one with the older design and save some money on fuel, going through the used car market could be a viable option. We're looking at the 2020 version of the Outback in this piece, which had the options of a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that produced 260 horsepower and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated motor that made 182 horsepower.

CarEdge has analyzed the five-year depreciation of this model, and its data suggests that the 2020 Outback's value has declined by around 43%, with current prices for that year being around $20,690. Meanwhile, Kelley Blue Book reports that it has depreciated by 40% in the last three years, estimating that a 2020 Outback could be had for around $15,000. As the car enters its sixth year of ownership, maintenance costs are bound to rise as well; CarEdge guesses the annual maintenance for this model to be around $1,032.