These 5 New Subaru Models Have The Best MPG

Subaru certainly has its own personality among car brands. That's due, at least in part, to the fact that all-wheel drive (AWD) comes standard with almost every model. That's probably why the brand has historically sold so well in northern states like Alaska, Colorado, and Washington, where snow-covered roads are the norm in the winter.

We have to say, though, that the gas mileage on most of the 2025 models is pretty decent for AWD vehicles. Of all the models, the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid does the best at a combined 35 miles per gallon (35 mpg city/34 mph highway). All of the rest of the gas models are conventional ICE vehicles, but some of them hold their own when it comes to fuel efficiency. The Legacy can get up to 35 mpg on the highway while the Impreza isn't too far behind at 34 mpg. Even a few of the SUVs, specifically the Crosstrek and Outback, can get over 30 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA.

We'd be remiss, though, if we didn't mention the one EV on Subaru's roster this model year. The "miles per gallon" metric doesn't exactly apply to electric vehicles, but the EPA measures what they call "MPGe," or "miles per gallon equivalent." According to this metric, 33.7 kWh equals 1 gallon of gasoline. So, the 2025 Subaru Solterra is rated at a combined 104 MPGe (114 MPGe city/94 MPGe highway). Subaru says the 2025 Solterra can go for 227 miles on a full battery and promises that the 2026 model will be able to go for 288 miles. Two other EV models will be a part of the 2026 lineup as well: the Trailseeker and the Uncharted.