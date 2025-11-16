These Car Brands Make More Than Just Cars

When you think of brand names like BMW, Tesla, and Toyota, what's the first thing that pops into your head? For most of it, it's cars and more cars. We equate BMW with performance, Tesla with Elon Musk, and Toyota with reliability. Yet, each of those companies makes far more products than the four-wheeled variety. BMW has a financial services division, Tesla makes a belt buckle, and Toyota builds houses. The truth is stranger than fiction: if Tesla actually releases a humanoid robot in the next few years and we all buy one, the company might be known more for their AI than anything else. Beyond a random piece of trivia, several companies are so diversified that their car manufacturing is just one piece of a much larger puzzle.

For someone like me who owns a BMW 3, it's helpful to know the other product lines from an automaker, at least as some assurance about their size, commitment to sustainability, or even the simple fact that the company is much larger than we can imagine.

The following powerhouse companies make more than cars — as one example, Honda is an automotive, motorcycle, and power generator company that also happens to make a jet. Porsche might be the first name you think of when it comes to luxury cars like the Panamera, but they also happen to make a smartwatch that costs $1,250. These automakers are iconic automotive brands, but they also know how to attract radically diverse customers.