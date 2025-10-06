What Are The Best Subaru Models For Off-Roading?

A key point to note about the Subaru Ascent is that X-Mode is exceptionally useful for off-roading. By enabling this feature, you are adding more power, thanks to lower gear ratios, to any tire that has good traction in mud, water, or anything in between. On the Ascent, depending on the trim level, there's even a dual-mode function for X-Mode that allows you to select traction control for snow and dirt or deep snow and mud. In other words, it's a helping hand to keep you moving and not fishtailing too much — even on uncertain terrain.

Another major bonus of the Ascent (which is also an excellent vehicle for young drivers, as it is cheaper to insure) is that you can have fun off-roading with a larger group of people, such as your entire family or a group of friends. The Ascent accommodates either seven or eight passengers, thanks to its third-row seating.

Driving the Ascent reveals it to be a capable off-roader, partially because of its larger size. The vehicle weighs approximately 4,500 pounds (again, depending on trim). By comparison, the 2026 Subaru Outback weighs about 500 pounds less. In my experience, that extra weight makes the vehicle less prone to tipping over and more stable on the road.