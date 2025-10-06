What Are The Best Subaru Models For Off-Roading?
When your goal is to become one with the mud and drive through a riverbed, there is one brand that sticks out. Subaru has a long history of off-roading capability and reliable models, not just for one or two of their vehicles but for nearly the entire line-up. One of the reasons for Subaru's success is its boxer engine. Thanks to the engine's horizontally positioned pistons, it can be mounted lower, providing a lower center of gravity than vertically oriented engines, which improves stability and handling.
What does that really mean for drivers wanting to fling some mud? For those who have driven an Outback, a Forester, or even the larger Ascent models, you know the vehicle feels more grounded with less vibration and better balance. Of course, this is also due to the all-wheel drive, which is a standard option across every trim level, and the ground clearance, which typically exceeds 8 inches on most vehicles. We selected Subaru models equipped with AWD, X-Mode, and adequate ground clearance. Our selections are also based on driving impressions in off-road conditions.
Ascent
A key point to note about the Subaru Ascent is that X-Mode is exceptionally useful for off-roading. By enabling this feature, you are adding more power, thanks to lower gear ratios, to any tire that has good traction in mud, water, or anything in between. On the Ascent, depending on the trim level, there's even a dual-mode function for X-Mode that allows you to select traction control for snow and dirt or deep snow and mud. In other words, it's a helping hand to keep you moving and not fishtailing too much — even on uncertain terrain.
Another major bonus of the Ascent (which is also an excellent vehicle for young drivers, as it is cheaper to insure) is that you can have fun off-roading with a larger group of people, such as your entire family or a group of friends. The Ascent accommodates either seven or eight passengers, thanks to its third-row seating.
Driving the Ascent reveals it to be a capable off-roader, partially because of its larger size. The vehicle weighs approximately 4,500 pounds (again, depending on trim). By comparison, the 2026 Subaru Outback weighs about 500 pounds less. In my experience, that extra weight makes the vehicle less prone to tipping over and more stable on the road.
Outback
I've owned two Subaru Outbacks and have frequently used them on muddy country roads near my house. They work amazingly well on those same country roads, even with a foot of snow. The low center of gravity from the boxer engine means the whole vehicle feels centered and stable, and the ground clearance of 8.7 inches (on the 2026 model) means you won't have to worry about ruts or even a small log or two in the road.
The Wilderness version raises the ground clearance to an impressive 9.5 inches, allowing you to plow through more mud, snow, and even streams of water. The Wilderness version has suspension upgrades that can detect road conditions and adjust automatically. This provides a smoother ride, for example, if you decide to drive over a mound of gravel.
There's no question the Outback is a blast to drive. In my own tests on dirt roads, I've driven through piles of mud and noticed that X-Mode starts to take over, keeping you centered on the road and preventing fishtailing. On gravel, the Outback also remains stable without tire slip. It's only when I've hit mounds of snow that I've even noticed some tire slip and wondered about the ground clearance.
Crosstrek
The smaller and lighter Crosstrek (which weighs approximately 3,600 pounds) remains a great option for off-roading. The ground clearance is a respectable 8.7 inches, allowing it to sit higher than similar small hatchbacks and wagons. By comparison, the Wilderness version of the Outback has 9.5 inches of ground clearance, but the non-Wilderness version is about the same as the Crosstrek. What are you compromising? Not much, since the Crosstrek is AWD and uses X-Mode just like the Outback.
The Wilderness version of the Crosstrek is a recent upgrade that features improved ground clearance (9.3 inches), a front skid plate, a more powerful engine, and enhanced suspension. As for driving impressions, the Crosstrek's smaller size means it feels lighter and sportier on mud-packed roads and on the snow. I've driven a Crosstrek on muddy country roads and watched as X-Mode expertly provides traction to the wheels, ensuring the entire vehicle stays straight on its path. The main benefit to the Crosstrek is that, even though it's a lower-cost Subaru compared to the Outback or the Ascent, you still benefit from AWD, good ground clearance, and X-Mode to provide smart computer-aided tire control.
Solterra EV
One surprise as an off-roading option is the all-electric Subaru Solterra EV. It's a surprise because most of us don't think of an electric car as the first choice for tackling mud and dirt on a mountain road somewhere. The Tesla Model S, with 5 to 6 inches of ground clearance (depending on the suspension setting), would likely get stuck in an off-roading situation. (That is, unless you add a kit to make it more off-road capable — but that is for the Model Y or Model 3 only.)
The Solterra aims to break the off-road EV stereotype by retaining the 8.3 inches of ground clearance, X-Mode to automatically provide power to tires with good grip, and AWD found on internal combustion-powered Subarus. That ground clearance is a bit less than the Outback at 8.7 inches, but still better than most electrics.
One perk of using an electric vehicle for off-roading is that you will be driving in near silence. There isn't the same engine roar as a Range Rover that's pushing through mud and grinding the gears. On country roads covered with layers of mud and slime, the EV Solterra remains highly capable, providing AWD power to the tires in a way that keeps control in the driver's hands even on rugged terrain.
Forester
The Subaru Forester is a top pick for off-roading because it comes equipped with everything you need for your adventures, but also provides extra storage for your gear. If you decide to go off-roading and hit a campsite as well, you can expect to fit your cargo and enough people. There's about 30 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats for whatever you want to bring out to the backcountry. Fold the rear seats down, and that number jumps to 75 cubic feet.
While the Outback is technically more spacious (it's not only longer and wider but also has more cargo space), the Forester is taller, offering a higher-level view of the road. In tests with the Forester, it made it easier to peek over the side and spot any rocks or ruts in the road. The current model Forester is a few inches taller than the Outback, but you sit up in the seat a little more due to its slightly more boxy design.
Of course, you can choose the Wilderness version of the Forester that adds a few inches of ground clearance — 9.2 inches compared to 8.7 inches for the standard trim. It also looks cooler with accents that make the Wilderness version appear ready to head out into the wild frontier.