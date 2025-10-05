Honda Super Cub: All About The History-Making Motorcycle

In 1958, Honda announced its plans to release the C100 Super Cub. At the time, few could have predicted that the Super Cub would go on to become the top-selling motor vehicle ever built. Honda has sold over 100 million units, and that was back in 2017, so the numbers are surely higher now. This little step-through has done more than just get people to work, it has firmly redefined what motorcycling means around the world, especially at the entry level.

You may have heard the tagline, "You meet the nicest people on a Honda," which wasn't just marketing fluff. It was a cultural reset that spawned in 1963 specifically for the U.S. market. Before the Cub, motorcycles in America were often linked with outlaws and leather jackets. The Super Cub, with its approachable design and clever engineering, made its two wheels something your mom, your postman, or your college buddy could hop onto without receiving questionable looks.

What made the Super Cub special was its engineering. This little motorcycle was genius in its simplicity, employing a step-through frame supporting a reliable four-stroke engine. The semi-automatic transmission cut out the intimidation factor of operating a clutch lever and changing gears at the same time, giving even beginners the confidence to hop on and hit the road. In the decades since, the Super Cub has become an icon, both in Japan and here in the U.S. The bike is so famous that it even inspired engineering students to build a cardboard replica of the Super Cub. But there's a lot more to the bike's story.