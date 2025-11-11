What New Car Offers The Most Bang For Your Buck (If You Can Get It At MSRP)?

These days, the only truly enthusiast-focused Nissan that you can buy is the Z, a car that's allegedly in production. But, as we found in our first drive, while the new Nissan Sentra probably won't appeal to many enthusiasts, it's a heck of a deal for anyone who just wants a car with four wheels to get them from point A to point B.

For example, if you add premium paint and the 18-inch Black Coal alloy wheels to a Honda Civic Sport, you're looking at an MSRP of $29,845, including destination. Meanwhile, a fully loaded Nissan Sentra SL tops out at $29,235, including destination and before you add any dealer-installed accessories. Of course, $30,000 is still a lot of dollars, but remember, you can't even buy a single new car these days for less than $20,000, and we aren't talking about a base Sentra (which starts at $23,645, including destination). We're talking about a fully loaded Sentra.

The Sentra isn't the only new Nissan that looks like a heck of a bargain, either. Just look at how the new Leaf stacks up against the "new" Chevrolet Bolt. We still need to drive the new Bolt, but at least on paper, it's hard to see why someone would buy the Chevy over a Leaf that offers more range for your money. The Nissan just seems like a better deal.