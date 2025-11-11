What New Car Offers The Most Bang For Your Buck (If You Can Get It At MSRP)?
These days, the only truly enthusiast-focused Nissan that you can buy is the Z, a car that's allegedly in production. But, as we found in our first drive, while the new Nissan Sentra probably won't appeal to many enthusiasts, it's a heck of a deal for anyone who just wants a car with four wheels to get them from point A to point B.
For example, if you add premium paint and the 18-inch Black Coal alloy wheels to a Honda Civic Sport, you're looking at an MSRP of $29,845, including destination. Meanwhile, a fully loaded Nissan Sentra SL tops out at $29,235, including destination and before you add any dealer-installed accessories. Of course, $30,000 is still a lot of dollars, but remember, you can't even buy a single new car these days for less than $20,000, and we aren't talking about a base Sentra (which starts at $23,645, including destination). We're talking about a fully loaded Sentra.
The Sentra isn't the only new Nissan that looks like a heck of a bargain, either. Just look at how the new Leaf stacks up against the "new" Chevrolet Bolt. We still need to drive the new Bolt, but at least on paper, it's hard to see why someone would buy the Chevy over a Leaf that offers more range for your money. The Nissan just seems like a better deal.
Corvette ZR1, baby
That, in turn, got me thinking. What's actually the best bang-for-your-buck car you can buy new these days? And to simplify things, let's ignore possible dealer markups, since those vary so wildly from dealer to dealer, and stick with the original MSRP. After all, those are the prices the automakers say their cars should sell for, but it's still mainly so we don't end up fighting over markups in the comments. Also, it allows me to call dibs on one of the most obvious performance car bargains and pick the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 before anyone else has the chance.
Now, I'm not going to pretend a base price of $185,395 isn't still Literal House money in some parts of this country, including a few places some people may actually want to live. But we're still talking about a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive supercar that makes more than 1,000 horsepower and beat every gas-powered vehicle that Edmunds has ever tested in its U-Drag racing series. Even if you wouldn't be caught dead driving a Corvette, you have to admit the level of performance it offers would probably cost several times more if it came from any other automaker. Heck, a Lamborghini Revuelto with similar specs costs more than $600,000.
That one was kind of obvious, though, which is why I took it. Now you're free to argue about other cars in the comments instead of racing to be the first one to say the ZR1 and rake in the upvotes. So let's hear it. What car do you think offers the most bang for your buck — if you can get it at MSRP?