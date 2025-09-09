2026 Nissan Z Gains Purple Heritage Edition That's A '90s Throwback With Twin Turbo Graphics

Nissan finally introduced a redesigned seventh-generation of its iconic Z in 2023, and it brought with it a significant dose of nostalgia. The new Z is still built on a modified version of the antiquated 370Z's platform, but you can't tell by looking at it. For the first time on a 21st-century Z car, its exterior styling is immediately identifiable as a nod to the legendary Z cars of the 20th century, complete with retro badges and throwback taillights.

Now, Nissan is offering a new Heritage Edition of the Z with a carbon-fiber rear spoiler with a "Twin Turbo" badge and bronze "Twin Turbo" graphics on the sides that match the bronze 19-inch Rays wheels and contrast nicely with the Midnight Purple paint from the Nissan GT-R.

The 2026 Nissan Z is available in Sport, Performance, and Nismo grades, and the Heritage Edition package is an exclusive option for 2026 Nissan Z Performance models. Other updates for 2026 include a new Boulder Gray exterior color for Sport and Performance cars, paired with a contrasting black roof.