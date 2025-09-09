2026 Nissan Z Gains Purple Heritage Edition That's A '90s Throwback With Twin Turbo Graphics
Nissan finally introduced a redesigned seventh-generation of its iconic Z in 2023, and it brought with it a significant dose of nostalgia. The new Z is still built on a modified version of the antiquated 370Z's platform, but you can't tell by looking at it. For the first time on a 21st-century Z car, its exterior styling is immediately identifiable as a nod to the legendary Z cars of the 20th century, complete with retro badges and throwback taillights.
Now, Nissan is offering a new Heritage Edition of the Z with a carbon-fiber rear spoiler with a "Twin Turbo" badge and bronze "Twin Turbo" graphics on the sides that match the bronze 19-inch Rays wheels and contrast nicely with the Midnight Purple paint from the Nissan GT-R.
The 2026 Nissan Z is available in Sport, Performance, and Nismo grades, and the Heritage Edition package is an exclusive option for 2026 Nissan Z Performance models. Other updates for 2026 include a new Boulder Gray exterior color for Sport and Performance cars, paired with a contrasting black roof.
The Z doesn't need massive changes
The 2026 Nissan Z comes standard in Sport trim with a twin-turbocharged 3-liter V6 that produces 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, and it continues to be offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Stepping up to a Nissan Z Performance brings a mechanical limited-slip differential, high-performance tires, and Nissan Performance brakes. Opting for the top-spec Nissan Z Nismo pushes horsepower output up to 420 and torque up to 384 lb-ft, and a faster-shifting automatic transmission (no manual is offered on Nismo Zs), Nismo-tuned suspension and brakes, aerodynamically revised bodywork, wider wheels, and an even more aggressive tire.
All Z Sports come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 18-inch wheels. Performance trim gets a 9-inch infotainment system with navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, heated side mirrors, aluminum sport pedals, and heated leather seats. Nismo cars get Recaro seats and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a red 12 o-clock marker and a red start button. Prices for 2026 Nissan Zs have yet to be announced, but Nissan says the cars will reach dealer lots this month.