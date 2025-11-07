No Brand Was Brave Enough To Race The ZR1 In Edmunds' U-Drag Race, So The Corvette Ran By Itself And Beat Every Previously Tested Gas Car

With a current base price of $185,395 (if you include the destination charge and the gas guzzler tax), the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 isn't what anyone would call "cheap." I mean, you can buy an entire adorable house in one of the more walkable areas of Ferndale, Michigan, for less than a base ZR1 (even before you get to dealer markups and the cost of the Z06 you had to buy to get your allocation). That said, you do get more than 1,000 horsepower and on-track performance that proved to be too much for one owner to handle (allegedly). And for some reason, no other automaker wanted to go up against the ZR1 in Edmunds' U-Drag series.

That's okay, though. You don't technically need two cars to run a U-Drag. It's definitely more fun with two cars, since you get to see not just how they stack up against each other but also where one car has a real advantage over the other, but nothing about the U-Drag formula specifically requires two cars. So Edmunds took a ZR1 out by itself to see what kind of time it would set, essentially pitting it against every car they've ever tested. Conditions can change from day to day, so it isn't a perfect comparison, but what do you know, at the end of the day the ZR1 came out on top, beating all the gas-powered cars Edmunds has tested before.

Take that, Ewww-rope. You may have real cities and a mostly functioning society, but the good ole U.S. of A has the fastest gas-powered U-Drag car.