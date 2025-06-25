Boeing Didn't Sell Very Many Planes At The Paris Air Show, And That's Okay

The Paris Air Show recently wrapped up, and Boeing didn't have very much to show for it. The American aviation manufacturer declined to announce any new deals, only cementing a previously announced agreement with All Nippon Airways for 23 787-9s and 18 737 MAX 8s, with options for another four of the latter. Otherwise, the company kept a pretty low profile.

The biannual Paris Air Show is the largest sales convention for aircraft in the world, where manufacturers can show off all their new planes and upgrades for airlines or militaries to buy in bulk. Taking place at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, it's where a large portion of all plane sales take place. This year, Boeing's archrival Airbus raked in $21 billion at the show, including 148 firm orders and 102 provisional ones, per Reuters. This covered a broad range from Airbus' catalogue, going to airlines across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. If this were a straight fight between the two companies, then Airbus won it outright.

Even Brazil's Embraer, normally a distant third to the other two, outdid Boeing this time around, securing 77 orders plus a further 55 options. All around, this was a very soft Paris Air Show for Boeing. And that's... okay, actually.