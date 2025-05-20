Republicans Work Overtime To Help Boeing Avoid Consequences For Its Deadly Plane

It seems like Boeing was destined for a court date after its plea deal collapsed in the fraud case over the aftermath of the two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. However, the federal government will do whatever it takes to ensure the aviation giant doesn't face a judge. The Department of Justice filed a tentative nonprosecution agreement with Boeing on Saturday. The crash victims' families are appalled that Boeing will no longer have to plead guilty while dodging prosecution yet again.

The DOJ outlined the new agreement with the victims' families in an over two-hour meeting on Friday, according to Reuters. While the agency has yet to officially commit to the deal, the family's lawyers were adamant that the DOJ had already decided not to go to trial. Boeing would have to pay an additional $444.5 million into a victims' fund. The planemaker initially paid $500 million in 2021. The fund is split equally between the families of 346 people killed in the two crashes, so the astronomical sum amounts to roughly $2.73 million each. Sanjiv Singh, a lawyer representing the families, said to the Guardian: