Boeing Fumbled Sweetheart Deal In 747 Max Fraud Case, So Now It Will Go To Court

Considering corporations can't serve sentences in a federal penitentiary, Boeing got off lightly when the planemaker pleaded guilty last year to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge connected to the two fatal 737 Max crashes. However, the sweetheart plea deal collapsed on Monday during renewed negotiations. The next day, a federal judge set the trial date for June 23. The court has seemingly reneged on an April 11 deadline previously given to the aerospace giant to reach a deal.

Here's a quick refresher to remind you why Boeing willingly accepted to become a convicted felon. The MCAS flight control feature equipped on the 737 Max was primarily blamed for the two crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019. The planemaker admitted to misleading regulators about the 737 Max's MCAS and the training needed to fly the aircraft equipped with the system.

Boeing reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the Department of Justice in 2021. The company was shielded from prosecution as long as it abided by the deal's terms. However, the Department Of Justice decided that Boeing violated the deal when systemic quality control issues were exposed after a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max last year. Boeing decided to avoid an embarrassing and potentially damaging trial by pleading guilty.