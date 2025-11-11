Let's define "small-block" so no one will get mad (people will still get mad). General Motors may call the Gen-III to Gen-V LS and LT V8s "small-blocks" in marketing materials, but even Chevrolet's own crate engine page separates original-design small-blocks from the LS and newer V8s. Usually, when people refer to this engine type, they're talking about the 1955 to 1996 version of the engine that's powered more cars than any other. The last time a vehicle left the factory with an actual OG small-block was in the 2002 model year with the L31 5.7.

We can't leave it at iron-block Gen-Is and IIs, though. For the sake of inclusivity and variety — and the fact that LS and LT engines are fantastic — the newer models are going on this list. And since the headline isn't "Five Of The Most Powerful Chevy Small-Block Engines Ever Made Specifically By Chevrolet," we're going aftermarket, too. The biggest shame is that I must omit the glorious Mercury Marine-built DOHC LT-5. Even though it has the same 4.4-inch bore center spacing as garden-variety 350s, it was designed by Lotus and lacks any compatible parts with Chevy V8s.

So, here are the categories: "Old School" for Gen-I carbed V8s, "Plastic Fantastic" for the apex of the Gen-II, "LS is More" for the brilliant LS series, "LT-rrific" for the current LT, and "Mightiest Mouse" for the upper limit of small-block power.