These Are Some Of The Biggest Small-Block Engines Ever Built

In automotive nomenclature, small-block V8 engines are typically physically smaller than their big-block counterparts, hence the nickname. With some exceptions, the piston bores, stroke, cylinder head ports, and valves are all smaller than their big-block counterparts. That said, some small-block V8 engines are bored and stroked to rival, or even exceed, the displacement of certain big-blocks, although they remain in a more compact package. It's like the old jumbo shrimp oxymoron.

Knowledgeable readers already knew that the 400 cubic inch Chevrolet V8 would make the list of the biggest small-block engines ever built. Its displacement is larger than some of the lesser big-blocks like Chrysler's 383 and Chevy's own 396 — although from 1970-onward, the 396 was actually 402 cubes. This large mouse motor was available from 1970 to 1980 in bigger passenger cars and trucks, but in spite of its jumbo bore and stroke, the 400 wasn't really tuned for performance. At it lowest Malaise Era specs, it only made 145 horsepower.

In the mid-2000s, Chevy once again shattered the small-block mold with its whopping 7.0 liter LS7 V8 which found its way under the hood of certain Corvettes. In terms of cubic inches, 7.0 liters is equal to 427 c.i., which happens to be the same displacement as the famed big-block which powered the most ferocious Corvettes — and some other special-order passenger cars — of the late 1960s. The 2006 Corvette Z06 with an LS7 produced 505 horsepower, which is actually more than those storied 427 big-blocks of yesteryear.