Dry Sump Vs. Wet Sump Oil System: What's The Difference?

Your engine doesn't enjoy oil starvation. Sure, you could run dangerously low on oil and get away with it, but don't count on it. Let the oil flow, friends, whether your vehicle has a normal wet sump oil pan or a more advanced dry sump system.

A standard wet oil sump is fine for most normal driving conditions where G-forces are limited to those that pull everything toward the center of the Earth. In a wet-sump system, there's an oil pan under the crankcase where all the engine oil sits. An oil pump sucks the oil out of the pan and routes it through various oil passages to locations such as the cylinder walls and connecting rods. It's a fine system.

However, let's say you want to accelerate, decelerate, or corner with force. Well, the oil in your wet-sump system could move so far from the inlet to the pump that it literally can't deliver that life-sustaining, cooling, and lubricating oil anymore. A dry-sump system solves this problem by taking all of that oil and placing it in a remote tank so the pump always has a steady supply. There's no more big old oil pan with oil sloshing around, and you can now spend the day on a skidpad without fear of starving your engine.