Mazda's Famous Red Paint Still Turns Heads: Here's Why It's Special

There are certain truths in the automotive world. A Porsche 911 has its engine in the rear, old Land Cruisers have worse aero than bread, and Mazda's Soul Red Crystal paint will make you look twice.

Every single time. You'll spot it across a Target parking lot under harsh fluorescent lights — it'll glow with a depth that makes a Land Rover seem like it got painted at Maaco. It's a color that has no business looking this good on a crossover, all for a modest $595 upcharge on the options sheet.

The secret isn't just a bucket of red paint; it's a fanatical obsession translated into manufacturing. Mazda calls the process takuminuri, or "paint by master craftsman," where the company programmed factory robots to mimic the hand movements of a master painter. This allows them to apply the paint in ridiculously perfect layers — a feat once reserved for custom shops, now on a mass-production scale.

It's a stunning achievement that has become a core part of Mazda's quiet push upmarket, proving you don't need a six-figure price tag to deliver something truly special. It's a shame everyone is buying boring colors.